Coming back from a pair of tough losses in China to the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers are looking to get things back on track before the start of the season. Already having played once prior to their China trip, the Lakers now square off with the Golden State Warriors three more times before opening night tips off on October 22nd.

Lakers Face Brutal Schedule After Return From Preseason China Trip

A look back at the best plays from our preseason action in China #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Pu7k3TsLXr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 14, 2019

Not only are the Lakers forced to face the Warriors three straight times, but they must also do so in a five-day stretch after playing their last game in China only two days earlier. The massive time difference coupled with fatigue from traveling and having so many games in such a short timespan all seem to be lining up against the Lakers as they desperately look to get some rhythm heading into the start of the season.

While it is expected for the Lakers to take some time getting comfortable playing with one another, the Lakers can ill afford to spend the first few weeks of the season figuring things out and regularly dropping games. Playing in an absolutely loaded Western Conference, they should be facing a fairly stiff challenge on a near-nightly basis.

Especially when you factor in that the team is dealing with Anthony Davis‘ thumb injury while also trying to nurse back Kyle Kuzma to health (among others), the brutal stretch of games doesn’t do them any favors in terms of helping give their players a reasonable shot to get some much needed rest and prepare themselves for their final preseason games.

Lakers Preseason Injuries Already Piling Up

#Lakers. Great News! #AnthonyDavis has Grade 1 Injury to Thumb! This means there is Pain BUT No Laxity to Ligament! MRI tomorrow to Confirm! — Dr. Robert Klapper (@DrRobertKlapper) October 12, 2019

Aside from losing Anthony Davis in the last preseason game with a thumb sprain, the Lakers are dealing with a number of other injuries to key contributors on both ends of the floor. DeMarcus Cousins was the first to go and suffered a season-ending injury in the offseason, prompting the Lakers to go out and sign Dwight Howard. Kyle Kuzma would later injure his foot at USA Basketball camp and has yet to take part in any Laker preseason games.

Troy Daniels had an excellent first preseason game against the Warriors, yet immediately went down with a knee sprain and hasn’t seen any action since. Jared Dudley and Quinn Cook have also not seen any action so far with Dudley being held out due to a sore right quad and Cook due to a sore left calf.

The injury bug reared its head with the Lakers last season and although this year’s team offers more talent and depth, they could be in some major trouble should the injury woes continue into the regular season and force key contributors to miss extended periods of time. Just based on the makeup of the team, the Lakers should be able to tread water in the absence of Anthony Davis, though in order to make a move in the loaded Western Conference, they’ll need him to be healthy and at full strength.