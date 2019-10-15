Coming off a turbulent trip to China where the pair of preseason losses to the Brooklyn Nets was the least of their worries, the Lakers got back in action on Monday night against the Warriors. Jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, the Lakers wound up beating the Warriors 104-98.

While most of the Lakers’ key contributors – like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Rajon Rondo – were sitting, the deep bench stepped up to provide a surprisingly strong overall showing.

The Warriors were able to close the gap in the fourth quarter and make things somewhat close, however, the Lakers’ depth (as the Warriors are even more banged up than they are) was able to prevail in the end as the Lakers pulled away for a convincing win.

Lakers Survive Scare Against Warriors as Dwight Howard Shines in Preseason Return to the US

The Laker’s big men didn’t sit tonight and once again dominated the undermanned Warriors frontcourt. Both JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard had stellar games, with Howard, in particular, putting together a monster performance.

Howard and McGee struggled against the Nets’ sturdy frontcourt of DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen in China, though the Warriors group of Marquees Chriss, Eric Paschall, and Omari Spellman offered a much different story. Drawing the start, Howard saw the most minutes he has all preseason and ran with his opportunity. Effectively controlling the glass at both ends of the court and drawing a game-high 10 free throw attempts, Howard proved to be a massive mismatch and gouged the Warriors to the tune of 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block.

Zach Norvell Jr. played an exceptional game and might be making a strong case to get some serious usage at the NBA level as a two-way player. A natural scorer who is more than willing to make the smart pass to an open teammate, Norvell’s offensive IQ seems to be far beyond that of your typical undrafted free agent. He looks to be a solid force defensively, though he undoubtedly needs a bit more seasoning on that end to wind up working his way into a consistent spot in an NBA rotation.

Jared Dudley Makes Preseason Debut for Lakers

Jared Dudley's bringing it defensively early on in his Lakers debut. On this possession: Drop coverage on the P&R, pressures Paschall into giving it up, switches onto Robinson and gets the stop. pic.twitter.com/tT5ZvTKIs2 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 15, 2019

Brought on board to be a veteran locker room presence and defensive pest off the bench at either forward spot, Jared Dudley finally made his preseason debut in tonight’s game against the Warriors. While Dudley struggled to score the basketball, he contributed a little bit of everything else – a good indicator of what he brings to the table in the regular season.

While he shouldn’t be leaned on for heavy minutes on the Lakers, the defensive versatility he brings becomes extremely useful in a playoff series. He should be more than capable of stepping in and giving quality minutes when other players inevitably need rest. Dudley will likely be playing a fairly big bench role to start the season until Kyle Kuzma gets back healthy.