With three dominant showings over the Warriors already in the preseason, head coach Frank Vogel isn’t taking any risks and looks to be giving a number of players, including the entirety of the expected starting lineup, the night off. Sitting at 3-2 so far in the preseason, the Lakers have given fans a mixed bag as sandwiched in between their dominance of the Warriors were two unfortunate losses to the Brooklyn Nets in China.

The Lakers kick off the regular season on October 22nd in an “away game” against the Clippers at Staples Center.

LeBron James & Anthony Davis Among Lakers’ Starters Rule Out vs. Warriors

The Lakers are resting LeBron, AD, Dwight, JaVale, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Rondo and Quinn Cook tonight vs GSW per Frank Vogel. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 18, 2019

With Davis coming off an injury scare and James actively waging war on father time, it makes sense why Vogel would want to not risk any injuries to his two superstars. Despite the two lacking significant time together on the court to learn one another’s games, entering the year with a clean bill of health is infinitely more important. As they say, “the best ability is availability”.

In brief stints together during the preseason, James and Davis have looked like an unstoppable duo. The improved floor spacing surrounding the two gives them ample room to attack the basket or run their deadly pick and roll sets.

Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Quinn Cook, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, and Avery Bradley all getting rest means the Lakers plan to give their deep bench a look and likely help formulate some decisions as far as who, in particular, they want to focus on developing down with the South Bay squad. Zach Norvell and Kostas Antetokounmpo are both on two-way deals and guaranteed to see time with South Bay while Devontae Cacok is on an Exhibit 10 deal and has a decent payday coming his way for signing with Sout Bay.

The Lakers haven’t disclosed the terms of their deals with Marcus Allen or Demetrius Jackson, though in the case of Allen he is a veteran of South Bay and the Lakers’ Summer League team and almost certainly expected to be brought back into the fold.