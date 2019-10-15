On a day that saw a number of different reports come out on how the Lakers and LeBron James, in particular, felt about the recent situation in China, James himself decided to clear the air via Twitter.

Just before the Lakers’ much-anticipated pair of games against the Nets in Shanghai and Shenzhen, Houston Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey sent out a tweet standing in support of the democratic protesters in Hong Kong. To say the tweet didn’t sit well with the Chinese government would be an understatement and the Lakers trip went from a fun preseason getaway to an intense geopolitical situation.

LeBron James Clears Air With Tweet on Daryl Morey, China Situation

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

James had previously stated that he didn’t feel comfortable speaking out earlier on the matter which was his reason for not speaking up earlier. However, with a mixed reaction to a report earlier today in which James was quoted as calling Morey “uneducated” on the situation, James wanted to take to Twitter to make his thoughts on the situation heard loud and clear.

Sitting out of the Lakers’ preseason game on Monday due to the fact the team landed back in the United States roughly 35 hours ago, James fired off his pair of tweets right as his Laker teammates were tipping off against the Warriors.

James has mostly avoided giving any controversial takes on the matter and while he clearly supports the right to free speech, he also brings up a good point in saying why couldn’t Morey simply wait a week until after the Lakers and Nets were back home before firing off a Tweet that would infuriate a nation, cost the league hundreds of millions in sponsorship revenue – with the Rockets alone possibly seeing a hit of nearly $25 million.

All in all, it seems LeBron’s beef with Morey isn’t his message but instead the fact that he carelessly tweeted about such a hot-button issue without realizing that other people (namely the Lakers and Nets) would have to deal the bulk of that fallout face to face.

LeBron James Sitting Out Against Warriors

James was far from the only Laker to be ruled out due to rest and despite the Lakers wanting to get back into the win column, there wasn’t any reason to push players after such an aggressive turnaround. To make matters trickier, the Lakers have two more games against the Warriors on Wednesday and Friday, meaning they’ll need James to be rested and jet-lag free to go in those showdowns.

Joining James in getting some rest were Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, and Avery Bradley.

Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma were both out with injury, as are Talen Horton-Tucker, Quinn Cook, and Troy Daniels. While Kuzma had some promising news in the form of being cleared for non-contact activities and Davis’ MRI came back clean, the mounting injuries so soon bring back bad memories of last season’s ugly injury bug that derailed their playoff chances.