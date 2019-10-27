LeSean McCoy Fantasy: Start or Sit Chiefs RB on Sunday Night Football?

LeSean McCoy was brought into Kansas City with the perceived notion that he would serve as a change of pace to starting running back Damien Williams. However, as the season has unfolded, McCoy has become a bit more than just a second-option in the Chiefs backfield. In, fact he may have a grip hold on the Chiefs lead-back duties at the moment.

With Patrick Mahomes sidelined for the team’s Sunday night contest against the Green Bay Packers with an injury, will the Kansas City Chiefs offense run through their 31-year old running back? Let’s discuss.

LeSean McCoy’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Green Bay Packers

Over the first two weeks of the season, LeSean McCoy was filling his role to a tee. McCoy was spilling Damien Williams in the Chiefs backfield while producing an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. However, when Damien Williams went down with an injury that would cause the running back to miss Week 3 and Week 4, McCoy would see his role expand. As his role grew larger, his production followed suit. McCoy’s yards per carry jumped up to nearly six-yards per attempt in Williams’ absence.

McCoy’s brilliant play, mixed with Williams’ abysmal production since returning the team’s lineup, has caused a shift in the team’s backfield. McCoy has outsnapped all fellow Chiefs running backs by a seismic percentage. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back has played an average of 46.5% of the team’s offensive snaps over the past two weeks. In comparison, Williams has averaged a meager 19 snaps per game over that same time frame. McCoy’s 14 touches in Week 7 are more than Williams has totaled in each of the previous two games combined.

So while it’s clear McCoy has the leg up for the battle of touches in the Chiefs backfield, how will he stack up against a talented Green Bay Packers defense? The Packers defensive unit started the season out extremely hot, holding opponents to an average of less than 12 offensive points per game. However, since then, that number has jumped up to 26 ppg over the previous four weeks.

With their degrading defensive play has come fantasy success for opposing running backs. The Packers allow the fourth-most points to the position this season, surrendering 25+ points per game. Since Week 2, no team’s leading rusher has scored fewer than 13.10 fantasy points against Green Bay. In fact, over that time, the Packers allowed an average of 21.5 to those leading rushers.

Should You Start or Sit LeSean McCoy in Week 8?

With Patrick Mahomes out of the lineup for the Chiefs on Sunday night, expect the Chiefs to lean heavily on the run game. Leaning heavily on the run game means leaning heavily on LeSean McCoy.

McCoy has been extremely productive of late, averaging 5.1 ypc or more in all but one game this season. The Packers have allowed an average of 5.6 yards per carry to teams leading rushers in three of their last four games.

Start McCoy in all leagues on Sunday in primetime as a rock-solid RB2.

