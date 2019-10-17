Lindsay McCormick: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsay McCormick is a Sports broadcaster, TV host, journalist, and entrepreneur. Originally from Houston, Texas, she is best known for her coverage of sports events for CBS Sports, ESPN, NBC, and Comcast – such as Super Bowl XLIX. She was also a guest correspondent to Showtime for the Mayweather vs Pacquiao. Lindsay is currently a co-host and investor on Elevator Pitch, which is featured on Entrepreneur.com.

Here is what you need to know about Lindsay McCormick:

1. Lindsay McCormick has a mass communication degree from Auburn University.

The sports broadcaster graduated from Auburn University in 2009. While in college, she was the head sports reporter for Eagle Eye TV. She also interned at ESPN during the spring of her senior year, and after she graduated started working for the company.

In an interview with the Thewareaglereader.com, Lindsay mentions she was working as a sideline reporter for Eagle Eye News for the Auburn-LSU game in 2008 when ESPN discovered her. It happened to be that week’s ESPN GameDay location.

“I worked for Eagle Eye News as a sideline reporter and a post-game interviewer — and [ESPN] saw me working and I met the producers and we joked around and I said, ‘You don’t happen to have an internship?’”

She got the internship.

“I got my internship because of that and afterward, somehow my college demo reel was being passed around ESPN and I got called in for a screening test and that led to where I am today.”

2. Lindsay is an investor on Entrepreneur: Elevator Pitch

Lindsay is a panelist judge on the Entrepreneur: Elevator Pitch, which can be found on Entrepreneur.com.

In an interview with Home Business Magazine , Lindsay shared how she got involved with the program.

“After a decade in sports and entertainment, I was looking to expand into other fields. At an event sponsored by Entrepreneur Magazine, I met David Meltzer, and he introduced me to Entrepreneur President Bill Shaw, who felt my experience in investing, sports and tech was perfect for the show. Then I got cast for Elevator Pitch!”

Back in April, McCormick shared with The Hype Magazine that they would be filming the program at the end of the month.

“Also, we start filming Season 4 of Elevator Pitch at the end of the month, and I can’t wait to see what innovative ideas entrepreneurs will come up with next. I leave set each day completely inspired,” McCormick told me.

Elevator Pitch just filmed season 5.

3. Lindsay is a strategic advisor for the game Big Shot by ePlay Digital.

Earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it was announced McCormick would be a strategic advisor for Big Shot and she will also be featured in the game giving users helpful tips. ePlay Digital’s CEO Trevor Doerksen and McCormick were at the CES to showcase the newest augmented reality esports features.

In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Lindsay shares how she first got involved with ePlay.

“I went to a tech-based high school in Houston and all of our coursework incorporated the newest computer trends. Over the last few years, I started paying more attention to e-sports and saw how that created a massive fan base in a short time. Because I wanted to keep one foot in sports while learning something more, tech made sense,” said McCormick.

“Ray Brown, an executive producer of a movie I was in, “The Bounce Back,” introduced me to Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital, who was launching Big Shot (essentially the sports version of Pokemon Go). I was fortunate enough that Trevor wanted Robert Horry and me to tag along on the ride, and that is how, I got involved with augmented reality.”

4. Lindsay just launched her new podcast The Next 10

Lindsay, along with her co-hosts Paola Paulin, and Kate Edwards, launched their new podcast called “The Next 10” in September of 2019. During the podcast, the trio of women discusses personal growth, their career paths, and key moments that changed their lives. So, far they have talked to Ja Rule, Nick Cooper, actress, model and comedian, Raquel Pomplun, media critic, and television host Bassem Youssef, and WNBA agent and founder of Disrupt the Game Alison Galer.

“Our podcast focuses not only on the biographies and pasts of our guests, but predominantly on their futures. When Justin Giangrande presented us with this opportunity, I knew that podcasting would be a part of mine,” said McCormick. “I’ve worked in radio, television, and print, but there has never been a platform as liberating as the podcast format. While there are many shows out there that inspire young professionals, I knew this would be unique because there was a void in the podcast world for a program that showcased the future of various industries.”

5. Lindsay was featured in “The Bounce Back” with Shemar Moore

In 2016. McCormick talked about what it was like working with S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore in 2016.

“Shemar is the true definition of an entertainer. It doesn’t matter if the cameras are rolling or the director has yelled: “cut.” He’s always enchanting anyone who’s around,” McCormick told Hidden Remote.