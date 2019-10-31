Lions’ Austin Bryant Explains Why Injuries Were a Positive

The Detroit Lions have had one of the unhealthiest defensive lines in the entire NFL this season, and the frustration seemed to start with an injury to rookie Austin Bryant.

Picked up in the draft, the pass rusher out of Clemson got hyped as a hidden gem thanks to his production in college, but an injury helped his slip in the draft, and once he got to Detroit, he was quickly injured again with a nearly identical ailment to the one he sustained in school.

“It’s been tough, especially the whole draft process, couldn’t do anything. When I got here, I couldn’t do anything. Then to finally get cleared and have another little mishap to prolong it even more was tough, but just had to be patient,” Bryant told the media. “Had some great teammates giving me encouragement, coaches always encouraging me, so I was able to keep a positive attitude and continue to work.”

Perhaps ironically, not being able to have everything handed to him right away has helped Bryant in terms of motivation as well as slowing the game down. He’s had time to learn in his adjustment to the league, and reflect on why football means so much to him. Unlike many rookies who admit everything happens fast, Bryant has found the exact opposite to be true.

“I’ll never forget having to be patient, you come in as a rookie and you want to play right away, and having to sit back and wait. I think it’s kind of helped me more than anything,” he said. “I got fresh legs, I was able to learn as much as I could from the older guys and the coaches and be in the meetings so that was helpful.”

In the end, this might help Bryant be a better player and have even more staying power in the league, proving everything does happen for a reason.

Austin Bryant’s Fit in Lions Defense

When asked what he wants to do now that he’s available, Bryant was noncommittal. He simply wants to be able to step in for the team wherever he’s asked and do what he can to help the squad.

“Wherever they need me If that’s on the edge, if that’s on the inside somewhere. Wherever they need me I am more than willing to do whatever they ask,” he said. “My main goal is I just to help the team win, that’s it.”

Detroit could very well ask Bryant to do some edge work, considering the team has not gotten after the quarterback much if at all this season. Being able to see someone else come into the mix to do this could be huge at this point for the team.

Safe to say he will be another chess piece for Matt Patricia no matter where he might float around up front.

Trey Flowers Must Step up for Lions

It isn’t just the rookie Bryant who has something to prove to the Lions. Flowers, a big money free agency signing, has also struggled to make big impact plays this year up until his last game against New York, when he generated back to back sacks and helped thwart a drive all on his own.

The plays helped push the Giants back and it was finally a case of Flowers stepping up big in a significant spot for his new team. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger took notice, and thinks more plays like this are the key to the Lions remaining in the hunt this season.

“They signed him to make plays like this. The Lions have been terrible in the fourth quarter this year, everybody knows that. But they’re 3-3-1 with two games on the road, at Oakland and at Chicago. If they’re going to get back in the race, they need more plays like this from Trey Flowers,” Baldinger says while breaking down the game saving defensive play.

As Baldinger accurately states, Detroit’s defensive line needs to do more work like this in crunch time if the team is to have a chance in order to make their playoff dreams and goals come true. The good news? Flowers might just be getting started in terms of making a large impact down the stretch.

“He’s more than capable of doing it. They brought him here to do that. Trey Flowers is more than capable. Dishing Nate Solder, forcing the fumble, he’s got a lot of bounce in his step. More from Trey Flowers and that whole defensive front. They could get it,” he said.

As a whole, Detroit’s line has been dinged up and has been feeling the pain. Da’Shawn Hand, Mike Daniels and Damon Harrison have all been dinged up or victims of inconsistent play thus far. Romeo Okwara hasn’t made the same plays he did a year ago. All of that has helped the Lions have some of their biggest defensive issues thus far this season.

With Bryant’s return and others stepping up, the hope is the tide can turn just in time for the Lions to be a second half defensive force.

