Lions Cap Space: How Much Can Detroit Spend at Trade Deadline?

The Detroit Lions have managed their salary cap well even in spite of an offseason of spending. As a result, the Lions are in very good position to be able to make an addition at the trade deadline that could help them improve upon what has been a very average start to the year.

Detroit has nearly $18.9 million under the cap left to spend, which currently ranks as one of the top 11 totals in the NFL according to a handy graphic from CBS SportsLine. In other words, while the Lions might not have the most money going right now, they certainly have plenty of space to take on a contract or two, especially if the player was going to help the team in a couple of their biggest areas of need.

In terms of the NFC North, the Lions have the most amount to spend in the division of all the teams. That should help Bob Quinn, who has shown a willingness to make moves at the deadline before, especially last year. The Lions added Damon Harrison to the mix, and a similar move this year could be on tap with this salary cap number to Detroit’s credit.

Biggest Needs

It’s hard to argue that the Lions have some major points of emphasis they need to look at during the deadline period in the next week. Perhaps the biggest spot is on the defense, along the defensive front. Detroit’s front has not generated nearly enough pressure this season whatsoever on the quarterback, so a premium defensive end or pass rusher could be something the team looks to target. If that player could help the team plug their leaky run defense, that would be a major bonus to them as well.

Offensively, Detroit’s biggest problem seems to center around the injury to Kerryon Johnson. If Johnson is forced to miss more time, that could put Detroit in the market for a running back, something they were already said to be eyeballing even before Johnson went down last week.

Luxury items for Detroit would include another cornerback, and potentially another wide receiver to help the offense stretch the field. Pass rush and running back, however, seem to be the two biggest spots fans should remember in terms of a potential addition.

Ideal Fits

Detroit has to make some bold calls before they see a season with promise slip away. If it means dealing from what is a solid supply of draft picks, that could be a choice that has to be made.

At pass rusher, the conversation begins and ends with Von Miller. If Denver is selling assets, the Lions have to check on Miller and force the Broncos to say no. They might also be well served to ask about Chris Harris, as well, given Detroit’s struggles on the back end. Otherwise, Vic Beasley might make sense. Veteran names like Ryan Kerrigan and Michael Bennett might not be counted out either.

In terms of the running back spot, the Lions have been said to be interested in Miami’s Kenyan Drake. If a deal can’t be struck there, would Detroit take on a veteran like Adrian Peterson, who is in a wasteland in Washington and worked with Darrell Bevell in Minnesota? It might be an idea to kick around if Drake goes elsewhere.

Regardless, the Lions have money to spend and a few spots of major need to address in order for them to perhaps stay in contention. Watching to see how they choose to patch these holes in the days ahead will be of major interest.

