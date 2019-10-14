Lions Fan Flies Flag Outside Lambeau Field Home [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have some of the best fans in the NFL, and they routinely go to great lengths to show their loyalty off. In this vein, there was a brave act of fandom in the shadow of Lambeau Field which once again proved this to be the case.

Prior to the Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers in primetime on Monday Night Football, Detroit News writer Justin Rogers snapped a photo of a home in the neighborhood of Green Bay around Lambeau Field flying the Lions flag. Flying the enemy colors that close to home field is a bold strategy, but it’s something which one fan was willing to do.

Here’s a look at the Lions colors flying proudly.

Did someone rent the house? Is it a temporary residence? All valid questions, and ones that were asked by Lions fans on the internet after seeing the picture. According to Rogers, though, he saw someone later sporting a Lions jersey cutting the grass, which could prove a Lions fan is in fact taking up residence in the house.

Bragging Rights

The Lions fans who live in Green Bay or elsewhere have had all of the bragging rights lately against the Packers. Detroit is 4-0 against Green Bay in the last two seasons on the field head to head, and have been 2-0 the last two seasons at Lambeau Field. In fact, since 2015, the Lions are 3-1 at their former house of NFL horrors.

In recent games against the Packers, the Lions have been able to overwhelm the opposition. They have outscored the Packers 127-51, and have pounded Aaron Rodgers into submission. The Lions knocked Rodgers from the last game the sides played in 2018 and injured him. Detroit has also gotten solid play from Stafford in these games. In his last two against Green Bay, the quarterback has tossed 4 touchdowns.

Beating a team such as the Packers consistently starts with the ability to get good quarterback play and the Lions have seen that from Stafford as they have managed to overwhelm the Packers. They’ve forced turnovers, and have overwhelmed Green Bay to be a +6 in the turnover margin in these four contests.

Detroit has been downright dominant against the Packers lately, giving all their fans reason to be proud and fly the colors high.

History Lesson

For as good as the Lions have fared lately in the series, the same cannot be said historically. The Lions were a frustrating 100-72-7 against the Packers heading into this year’s opener and still have a ton of ground to make up in that department in order to even things out. The Packers, of course, win the NFC North more routinely than the Lions do and also win playoff games more regularly as well. All things for the Lions to continue to shoot for.

None of this matters when it comes to head to head matchups recently, though, as football is a sport which more often emphasizes the here and the now. In terms of that, the Lions have been the big boys lately, giving their fans all the more reason to boldly show off the colors, even in the shadow of enemy territory.

