Lions-Giants Preview: A Deep Dive Into New York

The Detroit Lions are reeling a bit, losers of two straight tough contests, so theoretically, the team will love a visit from the New York Giants this week given how tough the season has been for them thus far in 2019.

So far, the Giants are 2-5, and while they have competed in every game and played tough, they have found themselves on the losing end more often than not. The Lions will have to play tough in order to win this matchup and it will not be easy whatsoever.

What sets the Giants apart this season? Here’s a look at some of the top things that make the Giants tick thus far during the 2019 season.

Opposing Player to Watch – Saquon Barkley, RB

Barkley might be the best young runner in the NFL right now, and the Lions are catching him at his most dynamic time. Detroit has struggled stopping the run in recent weeks, and now they have to deal with Barkley, who will be a pain to them in terms of grinding out tough yards. Barkley’s favorite runner growing up was Detroit legend Barry Sanders, and it’s neat to see such a classy young player breaking into the league with such talent. The Lions will have to be very aware of Barkley and his ability to bust the long run on their defense. He’s a constant home run threat in this game, and the biggest worry for the Lions defense.

Key Personnel Group – Quarterback

The Giants have a rookie quarterback in Daniel Jones, and thus far this season, Jones has contributed more bad than good to the New York cause. His first major win opened eyes in Tampa Bay, but since then, it’s been nothing but interceptions and inconsistencies. The Lions will represent a challenge for Jones given all the looks they can throw at a quarterback, and the Ford Field environment will also be a test for the rookie. Detroit has to generate some pressure on Jones and force mistakes, so that will put pressure on his offensive line to step up.

Can They Defend

It’s a struggle. Thus far this season, the Giants have not been impressive on defense, ranking as the fifth worst defense in the NFL. To make matters worse, they haven’t been good against the pass, allowing 257 yards per-game. They also struggle against the rush, allowing teams to rush for 131.4 yards per-game and a whopping 10 touchdowns. Worse, they are a -10 in turnover margin, pointing to an offense which coughs the ball up and a defense which simply can’t make enough game changing takeaways. To say this group is having a rough year might be an understatement. Detroit should be able to move the ball if their offense can show the consistency they have early in the season thus far.

Biggest Name Missing – Sterling Shepard, WR

The Giants have missed Shepard with a concussion during two separate points thus far this season, and he would be a huge loss in this game for a New York offense which simply hasn’t been explosive thus far. Will Shepard be cleared in time to play? He wants to be, but for the team doctors, it might have to wait. If Shepard can’t go, it will take arguably the biggest big play weapon away from the New York offense. That would harm rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Headset Heads Up

This game will be the first regular season tilt between Matt Patricia and Pat Shurmur. The duo was considered for respective jobs when they received the calls to coach in New York and Detroit. The Giants looked at Patricia, who is from upstate New York, while the Lions looked at Shurmur who is from Michigan and graduated from Michigan State. The two have faced off in the preseason with Shurmur scoring a win, but it’s the first time the rival coaches who were each in contention for each other’s jobs have squared off with a regular season win on the line. It will be a fascinating battle too, with Patricia a defensive coach and Shurmur more of an offensive guru.

