Lions Injury Report: Key Defensive Starter Sits out Wednesday

The Detroit Lions got back to work ahead of a key game with the Oakland Raiders this week on the practice field, and have been hoping to see some players turn things around in terms of their health for the week ahead.

This week, the Lions have some key players dinged up as they head out west for another late afternoon battle in Oakland. They are missing a few key pieces up front along their offensive and defensive line in addition to a key defensive back that was lost in the last game.

Here’s a look at the injury statues for this week after practice.

Graham Glasgow, G/C

Wednesday: No practice (back)

When Matt Patricia spoke about Glasgow, he didn’t make his injury seem all that serious, but it was enough to keep him out of practice on Wednesday. Obviously, the Lions have a rotation at guard they feel confident in, but the team benefits from having Glasgow on the field in a big way, so the hope is that he can get healthy enough in time to play and make the trip out west.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: No practice (not injury related)

Hand came back to the team this week and played in a limited role against the Giants as the Lions try to ease him back. This absence wasn’t injury related which is good news, and all the rest Hand can get right now will likely help him in a major way for the stretch run as he comes back off the elbow injury.

Tracy Walker, DB

Wednesday: No practice (knee)

Detroit’s biggest injury case to watch this week got off to a tough start when Walker missed practice Wednesday with a knee ailment. The Lions say it’s a day by day injury to watch, but it’s fair to wonder if the team will get Walker back at all this week. Obviously, they need him in a big way given the void at safety. The good news for Detroit? At the very least, the Lions didn’t lose Walker for the season.

Mike Daniels, DT

Wednesday: Limited practice (foot)

Daniels is easing his way back off a foot injury and it will be interesting to see if the Lions inch him back any more in practice this week. For now, Daniels remains limited with the foot. He hasn’t played since September and the Lions could use the depth up front sometime soon.

Amani Oruwariye, CB

Wednesday: Limited practice (knee)

Oruwariye missed last week’s game with a banged up knee and the Lions continue to try and ease him back. A potential show of where he’s at health wise? Detroit added cornerback Michael Jackson off the Cowboys practice squad, so it’s possible Oruwariye needs more time to heal up.

Darius Slay, CB

Wednesday: Limited practice (hamstring)

Not seeing Slay completely out was good news as he works off his hamstring ailment which has cost him a few games already this season. Obviously, the Lions need to see Slay come back into the mix for their hampered defensive backfield. Adding him would solve a bunch of problems.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (groin)

Harrison was slowed by a groin issue last week but played through the pain and it looks as if he is doing alright in terms of being a good bet to play again this week. It’s positive to see the big man going full tilt in practice.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: Full practice (hip)

Nothing to worry about in terms of Stafford again this week. The hip continues to be listed so it’s fair to say it’s hurting him in some way, but not holding him out.

