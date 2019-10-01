Lions Week 5 NFL Power Rankings Rundown: Detroit Surges Despite Loss

The Detroit Lions have made moves early in the 2019 season, blasting off to a solid 2-1-1 start as they push into the bye week. As a result of this beginning, some of the pundits have taken big notice of the Lions as a team on the rise in NFL circles.

This week, after a narrow 34-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Lions find themselves higher in the power rankings than they have been arguably in many years.

Here’s a look at how the Lions stack up in several of the major power ranking categories this week.

Sports Illustrated

This week: 10th

Last week: 14th

After Detroit’s performance against Kansas City, SI’s group of voters decided to move the Lions up four places in spite of their loss to the Chiefs. As was written, the Lions need to understand how to become closers in close games, but in putting a scare into one of the NFL’s best teams, Detroit certainly does deserve a top 10 ranking, and they get it from this publication.

ESPN

This week: 15th

Last week: 13th

Detroit wasn’t as lucky to move up as high in ESPN’s rating system this week, as the site bumped them down two places behind the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. Interesting that the Lions would be rated behind the Vikings, a team with one more loss. A case could be made that the Lions have been more impressive than all of the teams that ESPN puts in front of them

USA Today (Nate Davis)

This week: 4th

Last week: 11th

The site moves the all the way up safely near the top of their rankings this week based on the fact that they have two solid wins to their credit, and nearly pulled off a major upset against Kansas City. This might be a little high for the Lions all things considered, but it is a picture of what could be to come if the team can stay hungry and pull off some more solid wins in the middle of the season against other good teams in order to get into the playoff picture.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

This week: 12th

Last week: 11th

Another site that has the Lions sniffing around the doorstep of the top 10, Prisco has the Lions moving back only one spot after the loss to Kansas City. His ranking is fair here, as his assertion that the Lions defeat at the hands of the Chiefs didn’t cast a pall over their solid start to the season. Where Prisco has the Lions in his poll feels about right for where they have started the season and their decent start.

NFL.com (Dan Hanzus)

This week: 13th

Last week: 14th

Like others before him, Hanzus moves the Lions up modestly in spite of the loss and thinks the Lions could have done a bit more than just settle for a good try against the Chiefs. In spite of this, Hanzus is correct in his assessment that the Lions are a team that have proven they can compete with anyone now on their best day. Truthfully, that shows how far the team has come in such a short amount of time.

