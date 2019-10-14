Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Has Good Update on Brain Tumor

It has been a difficult year for Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, after a brain tumor was discovered earlier this year. Kelly had successful surgery in April to have the tumor removed. She went to a doctor to get checked out after not feeling like herself and an MRI revealed there was a tumor sitting on her cranial nerves, per ESPN.

This week marks six months since Kelly had the surgery, and Matthew’s wife penned an article for ESPN discussing her remarkable recovery. Kelly noted she had to learn to walk again and the recovery required her to be away from their three daughters for two weeks. While Kelly admits her medical team is eying the one-year mark to feel symptom-free, she has already begun taking the boxing class she enjoyed before the surgery.

By August, I even began picking up boxing again. It’s a workout I picked up a year and a half ago. It was always really challenging, but now with my brain it’s far more challenging, because of the hand movements that are so quick, that are so hard to comprehend. After those workouts, I’m drained — mentally and physically. Boxing is my therapy outside of therapy.

Kelly Called the Lions Quarterback “Incredible During the Whole Process”

It is hard to fathom what Matthew has experienced this year watching his wife suffer. Kelly praised her husband calling him “incredible” throughout her recovery and “by my side at every step” as she explained to ESPN.

Matthew was incredible during the whole process. He was literally by my side at every step. I had exercises I needed to do — some of them were seemingly simple, like shaking my head left and right — and Matthew helped me through all of it. The first month or two, we would try to walk down the street and sit on a bench and do the exercises.

Earlier this year, Matthew complimented his wife calling her an “incredible role model” for their daughters.

“She’s an incredible role model to our girls,” Matthew said, per Today.com. “I’m just really proud of her.”

The Couple Met While Attending the University of Georgia

Matthew and Kelly met in college at the University of Georgia. Matthew was a star college football quarterback, while Kelly was a cheerleader for the Bulldogs. Just over a year ago, the couple welcomed their third child to the world as Hunter joined Chandler and Sawyer as the newest member of the Stafford family.

“On August 16, Matthew and I welcomed another baby girl into our crazy family! Hunter Hope Stafford is healthy and adjusting to the role of being a baby sister :) Thank you for giving us some time to get acclimated to becoming a family of 5.. and now here she is! We are smitten by her! Welcome to the #StaffordSisterSquad #HunterHopeStafford #Honeybuns #7lbs4ozs #cupcakeandsprinklesandhoneybuns #daddysgirls 🎀🎀🎀,” Kelly posted on Instagram on August 24, 2018.