Could the New York Giants Add This Former Division Rival Starting Defender?

The New York Giants defense had a horrendous start to the 2019 season. Over the first three weeks of play, their defense allowed an abysmal average of 460.3 total yards. However, since then there has been a noticeable improvement in effort and production throughout the unit.

While they appear to be turning the corner, there could be a former division rival on the open market who could speed up this process.

Eagles Cut Ties With Former Starting LB

Linebacker Zach Brown talked the talk prior to the Eagles matchup with the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. However, he could not walk the walk.

Brown notably referred to Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins as “probably the weakest part” of the Minnesota offense, just one day before kickoff. Cousins responded with his best game of the season, tossing four touchdowns while capturing the victory over Philadelphia.

Brown’s five tackle, one tackle for loss performance in the team’s loss was not enough to lock down a roster spot for the linebacker moving forward. The Eagles decided to cut ties with their former defensive starter on Monday.

It didn’t take long for teams to show interest in the one-time pro bowl linebacker once he hit the open market.

Eagles are releasing LB Zach Brown, per source. Multiple teams expected to be interested. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2019

While Brown may have seen his struggles early on this season, he is just three years removed from finishing second in the entire NFL in tackles.

What Would Zach Brown Offer the Giants Defense?

Zach Brown has made a living roaming from sideline to sideline in the NFC East. Prior to Brown finding his way to Philadelphia this offseason, the linebacker spent the previous two seasons with the Washington Redskins. During his tenure in D.C., Brown averaged an impressive 111.5 tackles for the ‘Skins, including a 127 tackle campaign back in 2017, leading all Washington defenders.

While Brown may not be the Pro-Bowl, second-team All-Pro type of talent he was back in 2016, there is one thing he still surely presents. Brown was a former high school track star, capturing a state class 3-A title in the 100 meters. Still, at just 29 years old, Brown offers exceptional speed for the linebacking position. Something the Giants desperately lack.

While linebacker Alec Ogletree returned to the defensive lineup last Thursday for the first time since Week 3, New York’s defense still owns one of the league’s weakest linebacking corps.

The Giants have struggled to fill the role left behind by stud rookie Ryan Connelly following a season-ending knee injury. Unheralded linebacker David Mayo has been an impressive find for GM Dave Gettleman to add to his resume. However, Mayo’s 4.75+ speed is not the type you want traveling with the opposition’s tight ends and running backs on third downs.

Brown would come into town an add an immediate influx of talent to a linebacker group hungry for playmakers. Brown’s skillset would be highly beneficial this coming week, as the Giants face off against David Johnson, one of the most lethal receiving running backs in all of football.

