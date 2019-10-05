NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins Snag Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins Snag Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Alabma's Tua Tagovailoa is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

While most NFL teams are eying a potential playoff run in the future, the Dolphins are chasing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Miami began the fire sale before the season even started and are the early favorites to secure the top selection in the 2020 NFL draft. Our latest mock draft takes an early look at the top players in college football.

Whether or not Miami openly admits their plan, what is clear is that the Dolphins are aiming to secure the best pick possible this upcoming spring. There are plenty of people that believe the Dolphins’ rebuild is more complicated than just landing high draft selections as Jimmy Johnson detailed to Sports Illustrated.

“The thing that concerns me is, when you when you have a bad football team, and as bad as what the Dolphins have looked, the remaining players get bad habits,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated. “If you’re a professional football player and you don’t think that you have a chance to win, it’s frustrating. You have players like Fitzpatrick who want to get out of there. You don’t prepare as well because you don’t think you’re going to win anyway. There’s a danger of creating a culture of losing to where bringing in players the next year won’t help. You don’t want to ever eliminate the goal at the end; you don’t want to eliminate hope for the remaining team.”

The 2020 NFL Draft Class Is Full of Great Wide Receivers

For teams looking for help on offense, the upcoming draft is a viable way to stockpile talent. There are a number of great wide receivers including a pair of Alabama wideouts, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault also figure to be in the mix.

Each player offers something a little different as Ruggs is expected to be one of the fastest players ever at the NFL Combine. Higgins is a big, physical red zone target.

There are also plenty of great options at running back with D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and Travis Etienne all fighting to be the first player taken at the position. All three players have produced for winning teams in college and have a good chance to find themselves in the first round. Swift gets the edge right now with his ability to contribute in the passing game, but it is still a tight race between the top backs.

The following mock draft order is based on the NFL standings heading into Week 5, per Tankathon. Here is a look at my latest 2020 NFL mock draft.

NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st Round

TEAM PICK
1. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
2. Bengals DE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Redskins WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
4. Broncos WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
5. Jets DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
6. Cardinals WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama
7. Dolphins (via Steelers) RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
8. Falcons LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
9. Jaguars S Grant Delpit, LSU
10. Colts T Andrew Thomas, Georgia
11. Ravens CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
12. Giants WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
13. Raiders QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
14. Eagles DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
15. Titans T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
16. Panthers QB Joe Burrow, LSU
17. Bucs T Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
18. Vikings QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
19. Lions Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
20. Seahawks DE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
21. Browns T Lucas Niang, TCU
22. Chargers CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
23. Cowboys TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
24. Packers RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
25. Dolphins (via Texans) OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
26. Bills WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado
27. Rams CB CJ Henderson, Florida
28. Raiders (via Bears) LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
29. Saints Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn St.
30. Patriots C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
31. 49ers CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford
32. Chiefs RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

 

