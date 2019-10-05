NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins Snag Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

While most NFL teams are eying a potential playoff run in the future, the Dolphins are chasing the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Miami began the fire sale before the season even started and are the early favorites to secure the top selection in the 2020 NFL draft. Our latest mock draft takes an early look at the top players in college football.

Whether or not Miami openly admits their plan, what is clear is that the Dolphins are aiming to secure the best pick possible this upcoming spring. There are plenty of people that believe the Dolphins’ rebuild is more complicated than just landing high draft selections as Jimmy Johnson detailed to Sports Illustrated.

“The thing that concerns me is, when you when you have a bad football team, and as bad as what the Dolphins have looked, the remaining players get bad habits,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated. “If you’re a professional football player and you don’t think that you have a chance to win, it’s frustrating. You have players like Fitzpatrick who want to get out of there. You don’t prepare as well because you don’t think you’re going to win anyway. There’s a danger of creating a culture of losing to where bringing in players the next year won’t help. You don’t want to ever eliminate the goal at the end; you don’t want to eliminate hope for the remaining team.”

The 2020 NFL Draft Class Is Full of Great Wide Receivers

For teams looking for help on offense, the upcoming draft is a viable way to stockpile talent. There are a number of great wide receivers including a pair of Alabama wideouts, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault also figure to be in the mix.

Each player offers something a little different as Ruggs is expected to be one of the fastest players ever at the NFL Combine. Higgins is a big, physical red zone target.

There are also plenty of great options at running back with D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and Travis Etienne all fighting to be the first player taken at the position. All three players have produced for winning teams in college and have a good chance to find themselves in the first round. Swift gets the edge right now with his ability to contribute in the passing game, but it is still a tight race between the top backs.

The following mock draft order is based on the NFL standings heading into Week 5, per Tankathon. Here is a look at my latest 2020 NFL mock draft.

NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st Round