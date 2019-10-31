Ex-Cowboys Defender Says 49ers’ Nick Bosa Is Best Rookie in Entire NFL

San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick Bosa is having one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory. The defensive standout out of Ohio State has helped the 49ers become one of the most feared defenses in the NFL.

Bosa is currently tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks, despite dealing with a sore ankle most of the season. While there’s been plenty of praise sent in Bosa’s direction, one former Dallas Cowboys player offered a strong opinion of the rookie.

Nick Bosa Having the Best Rookie Season of Any Rookie?

In Week 8, Bosa set a franchise record, becoming the first player to record three sacks with an interception in the same game against the Carolina Panthers. During Tuesday’s segment of ‘Take it or leave it’ on ESPN’s First Take, Molly Qerim asked former Dallas Cowboys defender Marcus Spears if Nick Bosa was having the best season of any rookie.

“Absolutely yes,” said NFL analyst Marcus Spears.

“Three sacks, an interception – you talk about what he did the previous two games right now, Nick Bosa is the best rookie in the league, and I’m talking offense and defense. His ability to rush the passer, this is the unsung thing about Nick Bosa right now, he is playing like a five to six-year veteran.

People are talking about the plays he is making, the ability to play this game, and how the game has already slowed down to him is unbelievable. When you watch him play, yes, he is having the best season,” said the former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher.

Stephen A. Smith, Richard Sherman Praise Bosa

In the same segment, Stephen A. Smith shared why he felt Bosa was the best rookie in the 2019 draft class.

“I’m taking it. Here is the reason why, they got a squad full of veterans, and all of them are talking about Nick Bosa. He has seven sacks in seven games. It’s spectator,” said Smith.

After the 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 51-13 in that game, Richard Sherman was asked about the play of 49ers rookie Nick Bosa this season. He went as far as stating that he believes Bosa should win both the NFL’s Defensive of the Year Award and also the overall Rookie of the Year Award.

“If you watched him like we did, he plays like a ten-year vet. He plays with such a savviness, poised, and aggression like he has been playing on this level. So, you can tell he has been coached up great at a young age, his family has a great pedigree, but he is an incredible talent, and he is so humble—He deserves Player of the Week, or Rookie of the Week, Rookie of the Year or everything. If he kept the state line the way it is right now, he can Rookie of the Year, but he should be in line for Defensive MVP,” said Richard Sherman.

That’s a significant compliment from Sherman, who will very likely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

The media would immediately ask Nick Bosa about Sherman’s comments.

“We have a lot of work to do before that, but I appreciate it from Sherm,” said Bosa.

But, if Bosa were to win both the overall and the Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards, he would be in rare company. The last person to do so was Lawrence Taylor in 1981 with the New York Giants. After drafting Taylor, the Giants went from being ranked No. 27 in opposing points per game to third. Bosa has helped the 49ers go from No. 28 to No. 2 in the category, according to Fivethirtyeight.com.

