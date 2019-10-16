Hall of Famer Predicts Super Bowl for Odell Beckham With Browns

So far, things have not gone as planned for Odell Beckham Jr. on the Cleveland Browns.

The team is 2-4 and have for the most part struggled to make Beckham a consistent part of the offense. Until last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, OBJ was held to just a pair of catches in back to back weeks, making up the worst two game stretch of his career.

While in years past this might have caused a stir with some comment from Beckham in the media, the once boisterous wide receiver has gone above and beyond to be a good teammate. He has voiced his frustrations, but has remained positive when taking about the team, his quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense as a whole.

It caught the attention of Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin, who joined Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland to discuss Beckham and his future in a Browns uniform.

Specifically, Irvin noticed how much more comfortable Beckham has been in Cleveland, where his teammates — most notably his college teammate and best friend Jarvis Landry — has had his back when things are tough.

“He didn’t feel comfortable in New York and whenever he didn’t have a great game, all the media would come on, and nobody would defend him,” Irvin said. “That’s why I think that’s why this relationship works and they do great things together. Because it was first a great friendship before it was a football union. That carries it a long way.”

Michael Irvin: No Doubt Odell Beckham Will Have a Hall of Fame Career

Irvin was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and believes that one day, a bust of Beckham may be sitting next to him in Canton.

The three-time Super Bowl champion said there’s “no doubt” that Beckham will go on to have a Hall of Fame career and end up with a championship. Now, will that championship be with the Browns?

“Absolutely I think it’ll (Odell’s championship) be with the Browns,” Irvin told the radio station, via Keith Britton. “I don’t think Cleveland’s going to let him go. Look at the frustrations everybody’s had with him, but he’s been a model citizen and not acting out. He’s reciprocated.”

.@michaelirvin88 on @BullandFox: "I don't have any doubt that anytime there's something that shakes Baker Mayfield, that he finds it, comes back thru. He always said if you're not w/ orange & brown, I don't want anything to do with you…it takes that to turn around culture/org" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 16, 2019

Irvin went on to heap praise on OBJ for his world-class athleticism on the field.

“I don’t have that kind of physical gifts to do the things he does,” Irvin said. “He’s way more talented and gifted in that area than I would ever be. I love the kid.”

Michael Irvin Praises Baker Mayfield’s Ability to Bounce Back

While Irvin had a lot to say about Beckham, he also weighed in on quarter Baker Mayfield and his struggles so far.

Mayfield has been sacked 16 times this season — the 10th most in the league — and hit 22 times as the Browns have stumbled into the bye week. On top of that, Mayfield has at times looked extremely uncomfortable in the pocket and has forced some throws that have resulted in his league-leading 11 interceptions.

“I don’t have any doubt that anytime there is something that shakes Baker Mayfield, that he finds it and come back through,” Irvin said. “That’s why I said when Cleveland drafted him that he was he right guy for that city. I like his personality up to this point. He’s always said if you’re not with these orange and brown then I don’t have anything to do with you. It takes that kind of craziness to turn around a culture and organization.”

The Browns will have another chance to get on track following their bye week against the New England Patriots. A win against the Super Bowl champs in Foxborough would do a ton to change the narrative around the team.

READ NEXT: O.J. Simpson Slams Browns After Loss to Seahawks