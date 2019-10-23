Aaron Rodgers Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Aaron Rodgers gouging the Oakland Raiders for six touchdowns last Sunday was certain to be stitched into Green Bay Packers lore, but the NFL also took the chance to recognize the star quarterback’s dominant performance early Wednesday morning.

Rodgers was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Packers to a 42-24 victory at home, passing for 429 yards with five touchdowns and perfect passer rating that helped put him back in the MVP race for the first time in three seasons. He also rushed for a touchdown that showed the 35-year-old quarterback still has some quickness in his step.

Rodgers passed for more 400 yards for the second time this season in becoming the franchise’s first to ever log a perfect passer rating, but he hasn’t peaked above 283 in the other five games. On the plus side for the Packers, Rodgers has only gotten better since he started the season with back-to-back outings of fewer than 210 passing yards.

Players of the Week: NFC: O: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

D: #Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

ST: #Cowboys K Brett Maher AFC: O: #Colts QB Jacoby Brissett

D: #Bills CB Tre’Davious White

ST: #Jaguars K Josh Lambo — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2019

The greatness of Rodgers — a two-time MVP and seven-time Pro Bowler — isn’t anything new for people who have followed the NFL for more than a few seasons. He holds league records for the best single-season and career passer ratings and interception percentages along with the record for most consecutive passes (402) without an interception. He has also been essential in helping forge elite receiver careers in Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams.

It has been a wild season for Rodgers and the Packers offense with a new head coach for the first time since he took over as the team’s starter in 2008. A strong claim over the NFC North after two down seasons, though, has spirits high in Green Bay as the Packers (6-1) cruise toward their next challenge this Sunday night at the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2).

Packers Rolling Since Hard-Fought Start

VideoVideo related to aaron rodgers named nfc offensive player of the week 2019-10-23T09:59:31-04:00

The Packers knocked off both of their rivals in the first two weeks, beating the Bears in Chicago for the season opener and the Minnesota Vikings in the home opener at Lambeau Field. Rodgers threw for just three touchdowns and fewer than 420 yards combined in those first two games, but the offensive train has picked up steam ever since the 2-0 start.

The Packers lead the NFL in yards per play in the past five weeks and are tooled for scoring potential in a number of ways that extend beyond Rodgers. For instance, lead rusher Aaron Jones is tied for first in the league with nine total touchdowns, eight rushing, and earned the NFC’s weekly offensive award in Week 5 after he ran for four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones also forms an effective one-two punch with Jamaal Williams that has kept opponents guessing.

Still, nothing compares with the playmaking ability Rodgers has continued to display deeper into his career.

“This was the most complete that I’ve played,” Rodgers said in Sunday’s postgame. “I felt good about the timing. There were a lot of balls thrown on time. Obviously, the line played fantastic. I think we’ve had … seven sacks in the last six games. It’s pretty remarkable for those guys the way they’re playing.

“That’s the way we want it to look.”

READ NEXT: Austin Hooper Leads Potential Trade Targets For Packers Before Deadline