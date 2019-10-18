Patrick Mahomes Injury: Could Chiefs Trade for Eli Manning or Cam Newton?

By now, you are undoubtedly aware that reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury on Thursday Night. While reports claim that there are no breaks, he is expected to miss a decent amount of time.

Following the injury, the Kansas City Chiefs offense turned over the reigns to veteran journeyman Matt Moore in their 30-6 victory over the division rival Denver Broncos.

While Moore performed admirably in spot duty, Kansas City may look to bring in some outside help to better guide their well-oiled offensive juggernaut.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Unlikely, Yet Intriguing Trade Options

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

It doesn’t get more unlikely than this. While Newton could be traded at the deadline, it won’t be to Kansas City. Thing is, Newton would likely perform very well in the Kansas City offense. However, he’s too big of a figure and a personality to be delegated to the bench following success.

If Mahomes’ injury is somehow a season-ending injury, then this would actually make arguably the most sense. Newton could rebuild his reputation as a starter in this league, and the Chiefs get a quality signal-caller to man their offense.

Josh Rosen, Miami Dolphins

Rosen was recently benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick just days after his head coach claimed he would be the starter for the conclusion of the season. This is a likely sign that he is not that quarterback of the future in Miami.

It’s undoubtedly clear that the quarterback has not shown the attributes that earned him the nickname “The Rosen One” back in his high school and college days. However, he’s hardly been given a fighting chance to succeed during his time in the league. Rosen has been continuously undersupplied with quality offensive line and skill position help around him.

It would certainly be interesting to see what Rosen could muster up with the help of Andy Reid along with a plethora of athletes in Kansas City.

Most Enticing Trade Possibility

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota was in many ways supposed to be what Patrick Mahomes has become in the NFL. The former Heisman Trophy winner was once beloved by personnel evaluates around the league for his silky smooth release, accuracy on the run, and winning ways.

With Ryan Tannehill now the starter in Tennessee, the Titans could be looking to receive something in return for Mariota rather than cutting bait with him at the end of the season for nothing.

Mariota has all the talent in the world, but like many quarterbacks on this list, he has never been given the skill players around him to produce at a high-level in this league.

Andy Reid could potentially help make Mariota the quarterback he was always supposed to be.

Most Logical Trade Scenario

Eli Manning, New York Giants

Once Mahomes went down, the name that began to circulate the most around the internet as well as inner-football circles was none other than two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

Two specific tweets stuck out to me during my scavaging over the web. First was this tweet from Jason Smith.

Re: Mahomes. I don't like Eli Manning to the Chiefs, but if I was Eli and they called? I'd go in a second. Do you want to end your career sitting on the sideline for 10 more weeks or do you want to play and maybe win some more? He'll still always be a Giant. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) October 18, 2019

Smith is exactly right. Manning’s career has fizzled out in New York. The only way he sees the field for the Giants again is if an injury were to occur to current starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Instead, of hanging around holding a clipboard for the final few weeks, how about waiving your no-trade clause, and move to Kansas City.

The second tweet was from former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz.

Have you ever watched the Chiefs offense? Does is scream "Eli Manning" to you? https://t.co/SJZg9Ljab3 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 18, 2019

While I get where Schwartz is coming from, I don’t believe it’s as black and white as he made it out to be.

Yes, Manning doesn’t fit what the Chiefs have done on offense for the past year-plus. Yet, I would argue that’s not so much the Chiefs offense as it is the Patrick Mahomes offense. Kansas City’s offense looked a whole lot different with Alex Smith at the helm prior to Mahomes’ ascension. Manning could undoubtedly function within the Chiefs offense playing in a similar manner as Smith from year’s past.

If Manning were traded he’d have a chance to simultaneously help the Chiefs stay in playoff contention while also ridding the sour taste left behind from his play over the past few seasons.

When Mahomes comes back, Manning could settle into a backup role and finish out his career as a key-cog in a potential Super Bowl run for the Chiefs in 2019.

READ NEXT: Saquon Barkley Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Outlook for Week 7