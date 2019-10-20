Patriots vs Jets Preview: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Through six games this season, the New England Patriots have yet to meet their match, racing out to a 6-0 start. Only Buffalo, who lost to New England at home, 16-10, came close to besting the Patriots’ defense.

But on Monday night, New England may finally face a true test against the New York Jets. With a healthy C.J. Mosley on defense and QB Sam Darnold on offense, the Jets may have the formula to shut down the Patriots on both sides of the ball.

The last time the two teams met back in Week 3, the Patriots scored 20 early points and coasted the rest of the way in a 30-14 triumph. Both Jets’ touchdowns came off New England mistakes — a botched punt recovered in the endzone and a pick-6 off New England backup Jarrett Stidham.

For the final three quarters, the Patriots looked hapless on offense and struggled to move the ball for much of the game. Defensively, New England held serve albeit against third-string quarterback Luke Falk.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets

Monday, October 21, 2019 at 8:15 p.m.

Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Coverage: ESPN

Spread: New England (-9.5 at -105)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

New England Patriots

The Patriots are the team that’s banged up this time around with both starting tight ends already ruled out with injuries. In addition, Josh Gordon (knee) and Rex Burkhead (foot) will also be out while Michael Bennett has been suspended by the team. That’s a lot of losses on the offensive side of the ball.

With RB Rex Burkhead (foot), WR Josh Gordon (ankle/knee), TE Ryan Izzo (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and DE Michael Bennett (team suspension) out for Monday night, the Patriots have just two more players to declare inactive. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 20, 2019

Good news for New England, the defense continues to play as well as it has in franchise history. The Patriots’ defense ranks first in the NFL allowing just 234 yards of offense per game to its opponents and only eight points per game.

New York Jets

With Darnold and Mosley back on the field, the Jets present a different dimension on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Darnold provides stability for his laundry list of receivers and for Le’Veon Bell.

The Patriots have had success against Bell in the past, but it’s tough to defend a guy like that when there are other strong weapons on the field as well. The toughest receivers to defend for the Patriots will be Jamison Crowder and Robby Anderson, each adding a unique element in the passing game. Equally quick, Crowder can mix up his routes while Anderson is among the league’s toughest receivers to track on deep patterns.

Defensively, the Jets have endured some difficulty allowing 25 points per game and a 44 percent third-down conversion rate. But with Mosley out there, the Jets have a versatile weapon who can drop into coverage and help defend the run in the middle.

Prediction

It’s a winnable game for both teams, certainly, but the team that defends well will prevail. New England’s defense has been incredible in all aspects, but how will it stand up to a Jets team that shredded Dallas a week ago.

This will be a defensive game on both ends, so expect the teams to hit the under. But this one is a toss-up for sure.

Pick: Take the under, despite such a low total, and look for the Patriots to cover the spread. A defensive touchdown will help New England in a low-scoring affair. New England wins it, 24-10.

