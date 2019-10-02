Patriots Place Kicker Stephen Gostkowski on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots will need more than just a little help in their kicking game now.

Long-time kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who is the second-longest tenured Patriots player, has been placed on injured reserve, according the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Gostkowski has struggled mightily this season, going just 11 for 15 on extra points and 7 for 8 in field goals. Gostkowski, who had missed just seven extra points across his first three seasons, was absent from Patriots’ practice on Wednesday while reports surfaced the team would be bringing in a group of free-agent kickers to work out this afternoon.

Gostkowski has typically been healthy for the Patriots and has exhibited his longevity over recent years. The last time he missed any period of time was in 2010 when the kicker missed the final eight games of the season due to injury.

The Patriots brought in Shayne Graham as a replacement for the end of that season. Graham made all 12 field goals he attempted but missed a pair of extra points down the stretch.

New England has only gone through two kickers over the past 24 seasons, Adam Vinatieri and Gostkowski. Now, New England will once again have to search for a new kicker.

Potential Replacement Options

The Patriots are looking at bringing in a free agent with NFL experience based on performance in a workout on Wednesday.

There aren’t many free-agent options who stick out or who could replace the production of a healthy Gostkowski, but a few do have some pedigree.

One of the best options available is Kai Forbath. A 32-year-old free agent, Forbath has kicked for six teams in his NFL career, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Forbath has kicked field goals at 85.7 percent in his career and has hit 94 percent of his extra points. He was especially shaky in 2017 when he only hit 34 of his 39 PATs.