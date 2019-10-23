Patriots Release Tight End, Sign Offensive Tackle to Practice Squad

The New England Patriots made the trade for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and the signing of Justin Bethel official on Wednesday, but it came at a cost.

New England, as reported on Tuesday, released Richards in lieu of Bethel as well as newly-acquired tight end Eric Tomlinson. Both had recently been signed by the Patriots as free agents, but New England chose to upgrade with veterans at the positions instead.

The #Patriots have released recently acquired tight end Eric Tomlinson. They also officially announce Sanu trade and Bethel signing. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 23, 2019

As the final roster move on a busy Wednesday morning, New England signed local product Aaron Monteiro, an offensive tackle, to the practice squad. A native of nearby Brockton, Massachusetts, Monteiro starred at both the high school and collegiate levels. He played for Boston College last season, anchoring an offensive line that helped produce one of the nation’s most prolific rushing attacks.

While the Bethel-for-Richards move is a direct swap, the Patriots’ decision to cut Tomlinson is a bit of shock. The tight end played in just one game with New England, showed his versatility by lining up on the line of scrimmage and in the backfield, and even caught a pass.

Why Tomlinson’s Release is Good News for the Patriots

The NFL is obviously a business and that is exuded nowhere quite like New England. Tomlinson came in and, on short notice, learned the playbook and slotted into a position that wasn’t his primary one.

But although the Patriots cut Tomlinson loose, it’s a good sign for some of their injured players on the mend. Ryan Izzo’s injury came in practice last week, rendering him out for the game. Had Izzo been healthy, Tomlinson would have likely been inactive.

There’s also Matt LaCosse, who has drastically improved this season as a run-blocker and is on his way back from a minor knee injury. With LaCosse in the game, the Patriots have found it easier to move the ball on the ground. In the three games he has not been active, New England’s primary back Sony Michel has rushed for just 67 total yards.

It also might mean that a return is more feasible for fullback James Develin at this point than it is for left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Develin was a major part of New England’s Super Bowl run last season and was a clear difference in paving the way for a power-rushing offense late in the year.

Besides, with rookie receiver N’Keal Harry on his way back, the Patriots were never going to keep four tight ends.

Promotion for Monteiro?

The Patriots might feel like they have a potential project with Monteiro. Since starting at BC last season, Monteiro spent his first NFL training camp with the Miami Dolphins. He saw limited playing time during the preseason, playing in a total of 52 offensive snaps before being released as part of final roster cuts.

While at Boston College, he started as a left tackle for the Eagles. But with the Dolphins, he transitioned between guard and tackle. He also was used as part of Miami’s field goal and punt units.

If New England feels they can develop Monteiro into a swing tackle, it would be a project worth doing, especially given how much the New England offensive line has struggled as a whole.

