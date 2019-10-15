Rob Gronkowski Makes Final Decision on Patriots Comeback

Sorry, New England Patriots fans — Rob Gronkowski is not making his return.

As rumors have swirled over recent days regarding Gronkowski’s possible return, the 30-year-old tight end wanted to make it very clear that he is not returning this season.

While the former All-Pro tight end gave a definitive answer that he won’t return this season, he didn’t rule out a possible comeback down the road.

Via WEEI:

“I’ll give an answer. Obviously when I retired I retired for a reason, because I needed to step away. So it would be a no. It would be a no,” Gronkowski emphasized. “There it is. But I never say no because I said no and everyone was like ‘yeah, he’s kidding.’ It’s a no. In my mind that’s how it is. It’s a no. I say I keep it open because even when I do say no people are like ‘yeah right, he’s kidding.’ They always spin it. But in my mind it’s a no. There you go.”

Patriots’ Tight Ends Have Struggled in 2019

The Patriots have struggled drastically at the tight end position in the post-Gronk era. In fact, starting tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo have combined for just 13 receptions and one touchdown through the first six weeks of the season.

LaCosse’s recent injury — which will sideline him for several weeks — added fuel to the idea that Gronkowski could possibly make his return. However, the Patriots opted to re-sign former tight end Benjamin Watson to fill LaCosse’s spot.

Gronkowski Explains What Would Motivate Him to Return

Despite a short nine-year career, it’s hard to argue that Gronkowski won’t end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He set numerous receiving records for tight ends during his tenure in New England, won three Super Bowls, made five total Super Bowl appearances and was a four-time First Team All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowl selection.

In other words, Gronkowski accomplished everything a player can possibly accomplish during a nine-year career.

So what would actually motivate him to possible come back?

He simply has to have the itch to play football again.

“The love has been shown, for sure. No doubt about that. It was never really about that. But like I said I would have to be feeling it, mentally and physically,” Gronkowski explained. “It would need to be 10 days or a couple weeks of me just feeling it, like I need to go play football again. I don’t know how I would describe it. That’s what I’m trying to say. I’m enjoying myself right now. I don’t have that itch. If I had that itch I would go back. I would have to have that itch and it would have to be a continuous itch. It’s not like I see Tom [Brady> throw a nice touchdown pass and, like man if that’s me and for like the five second itch. It has to be a continuous itch, like every day, every week. It has to be a long, continuous itch.”

While the Patriots won’t be seeing the return of Gronkowski anytime soon, they can at least rest easy knowing that they’re still 6-0 and that they have the game’s greatest quarterback in Tom Brady still under center.