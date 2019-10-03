Patriots Sign Veteran Kicker to Replace Stephen Gostkowski

It looks like the New England Patriots have finally found their replacement for the injured Stephen Gostkowski.

After narrowing down their option choices to Kai Forbath or Mike Nugent, the Patriots have elected to go with Nugent as Gostkowski’s replacement, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Furthermore, as an insurance policy just in case Nugent doesn’t work out with the team, the Pats are signing a kicker to their practice squad — Younghoe Koo.

The Patriots had worked out a number of different kickers, including the likes of Koo, Blair Walsh, Elliot Fry, Matthew Wright and Josh Gable.

Nugent is a 37-year-old kicker who initially entered the league back in 2005 with the New York Jets. Nugent, an Ohio State product who won the 2002 BCS National Championship with the Buckeyes, has appeared in NFL games with six other teams, including three appearances for the Oakland Raiders last season.

For his career, he’s converted on 253-of-311 attempts (81.4 percent) and has 787 kickoffs for 241 touchbacks. Despite his experience as a kickoff specialist, the Patriots won’t go with Nugent — they’ll go with punter Jake Bailey to handle kickoffs.

However, Nugent hasn’t been a team’s full-time kicker since the 2016 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gostkowski, who has served as the Patriots’ kicker since the 2006 season, was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the week. The 35-year-old kicker suffered a left hip injury and according to Mike Reiss of ESPN, he’ll be ready for the 2020 season.

"Gostkowski, 35, who has been the Patriots' kicker since 2006, will have season-ending surgery and is expected to be ready for the 2020 season, a source told Schefter on Wednesday. He missed four extra point attempts and was 7-for-8 on field goal attempts during the team's 4-0 start. This will mark the first time since 2010 that the Patriots have had a kicker other than Gostkowski, who landed on injured reserve thanks to a thigh injury that season, and the team signed veteran Shayne Graham to fill the void."

Stephen A. Smith: Gostkowski’s Injury Will Cost Pats a Super Bowl

And in one of the most surprising assessments of this injury, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith not only claims this injury will hurt the Patriots, he claims it’ll cost them a Super Bowl appearance.

“I think it’s going to cost them a Super Bowl. It’s going to cost them a trip to the Super Bowl. And it’s not to say that he’s been great. He’s made some big-time field goals, including in the Super Bowl, he’s missed his share. This year he’s missed four extra points. But when you have a guy that experienced, you’re not worried about them as much in the big moments because they find a way to figure it out and get it done when it really, really counts.”

Smith goes on to argue that the Patriots often win games by field goals in the postseason. Without a reliable kicker, they won’t be able to do that. Smith goes onto to bring up how he doesn’t believe the Patriots will be able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots will take on the Washington Redskins in Week 5 with their new kicker in the lineup for the first time.

