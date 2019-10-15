Patriots Suspend Pro Bowler for Conduct Detrimental: Report

The New England Patriots are suspending one of their top players.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are suspending three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett due to conduct detrimental to the team. The suspension is for one week, meaning the 33-year-old defensive end will miss Week 7’s Monday Night game against the New York Jets.

#Patriots veteran DL Michael Bennett has been suspended one week by the team for conduct detrimental, per @MikeGiardi and me. He was not at practice today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019

It would seem Bennett’s suspension was in the making for awhile. The veteran defensive end played a season-low 13 snaps in the team’s Week 6 win over the New York Giants and was not seen at practice earlier on Tuesday despite the fact that he wasn’t listed on the injury report as of late at all.

The only thing known regarding Bennett’s suspension is this report from ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. According to Schultz, Bennett addressed the situation and said that the suspension is due to a “philosophical” disagreement with his position coach.

“On Friday, I had a philosophical disagreement with my position coach that has led to my suspension. I apologize to my teammates for any distraction this may have caused.”

The Patriots list Bret Bielema as their defensive line coach, so one would assume that the disagreement was with Bielema.

Still, the situation is an odd one if Bennett is disclosing the entire story. One has to wonder why type of “philosophical” disagreement that they both got into that led to Bennett’s one-week suspension.

We’ll keep you updated here at Heavy as soon as more information becomes available regarding this story.