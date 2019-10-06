Phillip Dorsett Injury: Latest Updates & Status

As if the New England Patriots needed more bad luck when it comes to injuries, New England lost another offensive player to injury on the first series against Washington.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who has been having a career season to this point, walked off the field slowly after the Patriots first offensive drive nursing what was quickly announced as a hamstring injury.

#Patriots injury update: Phillip Dorsett II (hamstring) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 6, 2019

Dorsett has 15 catches on 23 targets for 197 yards and three touchdowns this season and has become a major weapon for Tom Brady in his third year with New England. Dorsett’s absence comes at a less-than-ideal time for New England as several offensive players have been ailing as of late, including fellow receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee).

Without Dorsett, New England began using both tight ends, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, along with fullback Jakob Johnson in various receiver packages. It has also opened up more routes for Josh Gordon, who Brady had been going to quite a bit in the first half.

Even rookie Gunner Olszewski, more valued for his return abilities, got a chance to line up on offense without Dorsett in the game.

Gunner's getting a run on offense here with Dorsett out. Jakob Johnson is also out there catching passes. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 6, 2019

