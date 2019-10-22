Lions Trade Safety Quandre Diggs: Report

The Detroit Lions have shaken up their team with a major trade on the defensive side of the ball, sending safety Quandre Diggs packing out of town.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions shipped Diggs as well as a seventh round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth round pick. The deal was a stunner in Detroit.

Trade! The #Lions are sending safety Quandre Diggs and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the #Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2019

Diggs has been one of the best players the Lions have drafted recently, and they have helped turn him into a Pro Bowl alternate in short order.

There is simply no doubting Diggs’ importance to the team as a whole. As a sixth round pick out of Texas, he made the Lions and has become one of the biggest values in football thanks to his impressive versatility. Not only can Diggs play his now natural position of safety, he played cornerback to start his career as well, making him the type of hybrid player the Lions love to feature.

Sa far in his career, Diggs has totaled 225 tackles and 6 interceptions, and has become a leader in the Detroit backfield thanks to the passion with which he plays and the leadership he shows. There’s no question the Lions missed Diggs in the second half when he was injured a few weeks back, no matter how well they may have held things together in his extended absence.

Diggs is also a leader, and one of the most well liked players on the entire Detroit roster.

Who’s Next in Detroit

A safe bet is the Lions already have a ready made replacement on the roster in veteran safety Tavon Wilson. After Diggs left the game against Kansas City a few weeks back, Wilson stepped in and did an admirable job totaling 10 tackles including 1 tackle-for loss. His coach was certainly impressed.

“A lot of confidence in (Wilson) to be able to handle all those scenarios. He had to go into more of an expanded role. He always prepares hard. He’s tough, he plays fast. He goes out and executes his role extremely well,” Patricia told the media.

Wilson himself remains ready, willing and able to step in if and when his number is called.

“It’s the NFL. You got to be ready for your opportunity or you’re not going to be here long. I just prepare hard every week and prepare if I am going to play every play. Obviously, I got an opportunity to do that,” Wilson told reporters of his effort.

Detroit also has rookie Will Harris in the mix, in addition to Tracy Walker, who is playing at a high level. Though Diggs is a solid player, it’s clear the Lions feel they are dealing from a position of strength in order to add a pick.

Seattle’s Reasoning

The Seahawks are in contention and their defense needed a bit of a leg up. The Legion of Boom is long gone, but Diggs will add another hard hitting element in the backfield. He can play safety and corner, though he has come into his own at the safety spot, so it’s safe to say a major element of depth has been added to the team and their backfield.

