Josh Jacobs Fantasy: Will Raiders RB Keep the Momentum Going vs. Packers?

Any doubt about Josh Jacobs’ ability as a running back was certainly silenced after Week 5’s outstanding performance against the Chicago Bears. The Oakland Raiders rookie shredded a top run defense and was one of the biggest reasons the team was able to pull off the win. It was also a big game for those who kept him in their fantasy football lineups.

It would be hard to blame you if you left Jacobs on your bench while he scored 29.3 PPR points in Week 5. The Bears hadn’t given up more than 16 points to running backs in a game through the first four games of the season. Well, Jacobs shredded them and made some fantasy football players very happy. Through six weeks of football, Jacobs is the 17th ranked running back in all of football and should be trending upwards with starting right guard Gabe Jackosn potentially returning. The Raiders will be heading to Green Bay to play the Packers in Week 7. What should you expect from Jacobs?

Josh Jacobs Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Packers

One thing is clear with the Raiders in 2019: If Jacobs puts up big numbers, they win. If he doesn’t, they lose. The team is 3-0 when Jacobs puts up 10+ PPR points. They are 0-2 when he doesn’t. Oakland needs to get him involved if they’re going to win and Jon Gruden has to know it. The Packers aren’t nearly as stout in run defense as the Bears are. They are allowing 124.5 rushing yards per game, which is 23rd best in the league. Gruden should be salivating thinking of what he can do with his impressive rookie.

What also makes Jacobs exciting is that he finally got involved in the passing game against Chicago. It was only three catches for 20 yards, but his impact in the receiving game should continue to grow. In the past, Gruden has utilized running backs in the passing game quite a bit, so it’s a little surprising that Jacobs hasn’t made too much of an impact in that area. Maybe that changes in Week 7.

Should You Start or Sit Josh Jacobs in Week 7?

Jacobs should be sitting firmly in your starting lineup this week. He’s got RB1 potential against a lackluster Packers defense. If wide receiver Tyrell Williams isn’t playing, the Raiders passing game will suffer. They should look to Jacobs to fill the void and put up another big game. Another thing that works in his favor is that he has almost no competition for carries. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are Jacobs’ backups and that’s not going to change.

He’s a tough player, so he should get quite a few carries. Look for the Raiders to try and establish the run early and often. Jacobs is currently the ninth leading rusher in the NFL and there’s only one player ahead of him that’s played the same amount of games. If he can find the same rhthym he did against the Bears, he’s going to be in for a really big day in Green Bay.

