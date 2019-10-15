Raiders Sign Former Packers Linebacker to Practice Squad, Release Rookie

The Oakland Raiders have been very active with signing players over the last couple of weeks and that didn’t change on Tuesday. According to the team’s official Twitter, the team has brought on former Green Bay Packers linebacker Kendall Donnerson.

We have signed Kendall Donnerson to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released Quinton Bell. pic.twitter.com/9twv01Rzkc — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 15, 2019

Donnerson has yet to play an NFL down just yet but he gives the Raiders a little bit more depth just in case injuries are to occur. He was waived by the Packers back in August and was given an injury settlement after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp. This move comes a day after the team brought on James Butler and Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the practice squad. Oakland is clearly trying to bolster their practice squad for the second half of the season. With the bye week behind them, they need as much depth as they can get. It’s entirely possible that some practice squad players will see the field at points later in the season.

Donnerson was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in 2018. He spent most that season on the practice squad but did get some time on the active roster. He played college football at Southeast Missouri State. To make room for Donnerson, the Raiders let go of Quinton Bell. Bell was an exciting rookie due to his freak athletism. That being said, he was very raw and only started playing defensive end towards the end of his college career.

Should the Raiders Make a Run at Zach Brown?

Whether they like it or not, the Raiders are going to be without linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the season. His season-long suspension was upheld by the NFL, so the team has to move one. Tahir Whitehead and Nicholas Morrow played well in the team’s first game without Burfict. However, the team could still add more talent at the position. Zach Brown was just recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles. Naturally, when a 29-year old former pro-bowler hits the free-agent market in the middle of the season, there are bound to be suitors.

The problem is, Brown has been cut by two teams in the span of a year.

