Surprise Player May Start at Center for Raiders With Rodney Hudson Hurt

Things aren’t looking good for Rodney Hudson’s status heading into Sunday’s game versus the Detriot Lions. The Oakland Raiders‘ center is suffering from a high ankle sprain, according to head coach Jon Gruden. How long exactly he’ll be out remains to be seen, but it’s looking like the center will return eventually this season.

Rookie Andre James filled in admirably for Hudson once he went out, but he’s also gone down with a high ankle sprain and could Sunday’s game. The team brought on Erik Magnuson from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad for depth purposes. It’s unlikely he’ll get the start even if neither James nor Hudson can go. Based on what Gruden had to say to the media, starting left guard Richie Incognito could be scooting down the offensive line.

Richie Incognito Has Played Center Before

🔴 Live: Coach Gruden and Derek Carr address the media from Alameda. https://t.co/0xHaMvOny8 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 30, 2019

If the Raiders decide to roll with Incognito at center, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s played the position. Jon Gruden seems pretty happy with the idea of Incognito lining up at center.

“[Incognito’s] a smart guy,” said Gruden after Wednesday’s practice. “You know, he played multiple positions at Michigan. He’s started a couple of games [at center] in the NFL. Incognito can be the center, he’s a great player… Denzelle [Good] can play guard.

It is true that he’s been a center before and it’s good that the Raiders have a player to fall back on. However, there’s a reason Incognito plays at guard and not center. He hasn’t taken a snap at the position since back in 2010 when he was with the Miami Dolphins. He’s proven to be one of the best guards in the NFL and moving him creates an issue at another position. It looks like Denzelle Good will replace Incognito at left guard if he plays center. Good isn’t the worst backup in the NFL, but the Raiders are eventually going to have to bring some continuity to the team.

Gruden Wants Continuity

Oakland has seen injuries at many positions this season and has only had their full starting offense line up together for less than a quarter against the Houston Texans. Gruden noted how much turnover the team has had at multiple positions.

We just want to get some continuity. The only guy to start every game, on the line, is Kolton Miller and we’ve had three different left guards, three different right guards and three different right tackles. And now, potentially three different centers. When you combined that with the youth at running back, the youth at tight end and then the changing of the guards at wide receiver, it’s been tough on Derek [Carr].

Every NFL team is dealing with injuries at this point of the season, but the Raiders have been hit really hard. It’s also made more difficult by the fact that they haven’t played in their home stadium since Week 2. Fortunately, they’re back home and their schedule eases up quite a bit. This will give the team a good chance to get healthy while they play some losing teams. If the Raiders want to get to the playoffs and make some noise, they’re going to need to at least be somewhat healthy.

