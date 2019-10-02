Raiders Starting Receiver Considered ‘Questionable’ for Week 5

The Oakland Raiders just can’t seem to catch a break.

As the Raiders continue their grueling 48-day road trip with a “home” game in London versus the Chicago Bears for Week 5, they might have to do so without their best wide receiver. That would be because starting receiver Tyrell Williams missed Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury.

While that was cause enough for concern, head coach Jon Gruden didn’t exactly make Raiders nation feel any better when he stated that Williams is considered “questionable” for the Week 5 matchup versus the Bears.

“Right now I’d have to say they’re questionable,” head coach Jon Gruden said in his post-practice press conference. “Tyrell has a foot, he’s been hindered with some injuries the last few games so I don’t know.”

Williams has played and started in all four of the Raiders’ games this season. He had been limited by a hip injury a couple of weeks prior, but he hadn’t been listed on the injury report this season.

Tyrell Williams is the Raiders’ Best Red Zone Threat

The 27-year-old receiver currently leads all Raiders wideouts with 17 catches for 216 yards on a team-high four touchdowns. He currently has the third-most targets of any wideout in the NFL in the red zone with five and he has scored a touchdown in every game this season.

The Raiders’ dependence on Williams in the red zone makes a lot of sense considering he’s 6-foot-4. With Antonio Brown out of the equation and with the Raiders having released veteran receiver Ryan Grant last week, Oakland has limited depth when it comes to their red zone targets.

Behind Williams on the depth chart are 5-foot-10 receivers Hunter Renfrow, J.J. Nelson, Dwayne Harris. The 6-foot-3 Keelan Doss would be an adequate replacement for Williams based upon his height, but he has just one reception for his career to his name.

We’ll keep you updated regarding Williams’ status for this Sunday’s game. With that said, if Williams is out, Derek Carr will have to rely more on the 6-foot-6 Darren Waller than usual. Considering Waller has zero touchdowns this season despite his team-high 37 targets, that will be a problem for Oakland when it comes to scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

Jon Gruden ‘Upset’ About Vontaze Burfict’s Suspension

While the Raiders have to worry about the possible absence of their best wide receiver, they also have to worry about the absence of their defensive captain, Vontaze Burfict. That would be due to the fact that Burfict was handed a suspension for the rest of the season due to his illegal hit of Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle during the team’s 31-24 win in Week 4.

Although Burfict will appeal the suspension next Tuesday, he will obviously miss Week 5’s matchup against the Bears. Needless to say, head coach Jon Gruden expressed his displeasure with Burfict’s suspension.

“I’m not really going to say anything. I’ve talked to (Jon) Runyan (NFL Vice President of Football Operations) in the league office, he knows how I feel. It hurts our team really bad. And I’m anxious to see what the appeal says. I’m not happy about it. At all. And I don’t want to say anything else about it. I’m obviously upset about it.”

The Raiders had signed Burfict to a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason. If the suspension is upheld, Burfict will obviously miss out on the majority of that money.

