Raiders’ Trent Brown Has Been Sued for Domestic Violence: Report

According to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk, Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown was sued on Monday for domestic violence in California civil court.

The lawsuit was filed by Diorra Marzette-Sanders, who makes several accusations against Brown. Per Florio, the lawsuit includes accusations that Brown “slapped the Plaintiff across the face leaving her mouth bloody and her face bruised,’ that he has ‘bruised, bloodied and battered’ her on multiple occasions, and that he threatened to ‘shoot yo ass in the f–king head’ when she threatened at one point to leave with their son”

Florio went on to detail the lawsuit further:

The lawsuit alleges that, in March 2019, Brown “grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn’t breathe,” leaving “a ring of bruises around her neck.” The lawsuit also alleges that, in April 2019, Brown “grabbed Plaintiff’s arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs” while the couple was vacationing in Hawaii. In June 2019, Brown allegedly slapped Marzette-Sanders in the face, resulting in police being called to the scene and a police report being filed.

Though Florio doesn’t straight-up say it, it looks like Marzette-Sanders is a former girlfriend of Brown’s and the two have a child together.

Brown was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2015. He broke out with the New England Patriots last season, which led to the Raiders giving him the largest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history. The NFL will likely conduct an investigation into the allegations and come to a conclusion of whether or not Brown will receive a punishment.

Raiders Have ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Domestic Violence

Mark Davis, the Raiders’ owner, hasn’t been shy about his disdain for domestic violence. He went into detail on his views of domestic violence with Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle back in 2015.

“We have zero tolerance,” Davis said to Killion. “To make it more Raiders-like, let’s say double zero tolerance, like Jim Otto’s number.

“I’ll lead by example,” Davis said. “I’ll continue to speak if someone asks. I think this is a very, very serious situation. But the thing I can deal with is our own organization.”

Davis was clear he doesn’t want domestic violence anywhere near his team.

“It’s just something we can’t tolerate. I don’t know how to fix it in society but I know we can’t have it on our team.”

Davis has avoided players who have been accused of domestic violence in the past, like Greg Hardy.

The Raiders partnered with the Biletnikoff Foundation & Tracey’s Place of Hope in 2015

There are few people around the Oakland Raiders organization that are more revered than Fred Biletnikoff. The Hall-of-Fame wide receiver is one of the biggest voices against domestic violence in football. His daughter, Tracey, was found dead in 1999 and it was later found out that it was due to domestic violence. Biletnikoff founded Tracey’s Place of Hope in 2000, which is a place for adolescent girls in crisis with mental health and substance abuse problems.

In 2015, the Raiders partnered with Biletnikoff Foundation and Tracey’s Place of Hope and owner Mark Davis gave them a $50,000 donation.

“The Raiders are proud of our continuing commitment to raising awareness of this important issue that is close to the heart of the Raider family,” said Davis when he presented them the donation. “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with this tremendous organization and assist them in reaching the ultimate goal, ending domestic violence and sexual assault.”

