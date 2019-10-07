Twitter Goes Wild For Colts’ Upset Over Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Fans and media alike are equally surprised and impressed with the Indianapolis Colts victory Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
The Colts, led by a ridiculously stout offensive line and the running of Marlon Mack, defeated the Chiefs 19-13 in a game that saw the Chiefs score the fewest points of the Mahomes era.
After marching into Arrowhead and handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season, the Colts and their head coach Frank Reich gave an impressive performance. This is a team whose current quarterback was supposed to be their backup when the preseason began, and now Jacoby Brissett just beat Patrick Mahomes. And of course, as always, Twitter had some things to say.
Some Called Mahomes into Question
Patrick Mahomes was playing with an injured ankle, and his line wasn’t giving him the protection he has grown accustomed to. The Colts sacked Mahomes four times on the night, and the Chiefs’ offensive line had only given up three sacks all season prior to Sunday night’s game.
A few members of the media took the opportunity to go on Twitter and question whether or not Patrick Mahomes is clutch in prime time games.
Co-host of Undisputed Skip Bayless had been suggesting all week leading up to the game that perhaps the rest of the league has already figured out Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes still has the support of his own fan base and the great majority of NFL fans, so the number of people being overly critical of the young and exceptionally talented quarterback are in the minority.
Marlon Mack Leads Strong Colts Effort
The Colts were able to hand the Chiefs arguably their worst loss in the Patrick Mahomes era largely by relying on their huge (and young) offensive line, and by leaning on their star running back Marlon mack, who finished the game with 132 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
Not only did Mack’s line open up holes bigger than some states, Mack also displayed some impressive moves and cuts throughout the entire game.
The Colts Established Themselves as a Run-First Team
After his team’s win, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton got behind the Colt’s new run-the-ball-first mentality, saying: “We a complete team. We got it all. They doubled me, tried to take me out of the game, but like I told y’all, I don’t need the ball, just keep running the ball.”
The team had hats made that say: “Run the damn ball” on them, and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and star offensive linemen Quenton Nelson have been sporting them for months. Sunday night against the Chiefs, that became solidified as the team’s mantra.