Twitter Goes Wild For Colts’ Upset Over Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Twitter Goes Wild For Colts’ Upset Over Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

  • 479 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets former teammate and current defensive end Justin Houston #99 of the Indianapolis Colts following the 19-13 Colts victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Fans and media alike are equally surprised and impressed with the Indianapolis Colts victory Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts, led by a ridiculously stout offensive line and the running of Marlon Mack, defeated the Chiefs 19-13 in a game that saw the Chiefs score the fewest points of the Mahomes era.

After marching into Arrowhead and handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season, the Colts and their head coach Frank Reich gave an impressive performance. This is a team whose current quarterback was supposed to be their backup when the preseason began, and now Jacoby Brissett just beat Patrick Mahomes. And of course, as always, Twitter had some things to say.

Some Called Mahomes into Question

GettyChiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes was playing with an injured ankle, and his line wasn’t giving him the protection he has grown accustomed to. The Colts sacked Mahomes four times on the night, and the Chiefs’ offensive line had only given up three sacks all season prior to Sunday night’s game.

A few members of the media took the opportunity to go on Twitter and question whether or not Patrick Mahomes is clutch in prime time games.

Co-host of Undisputed Skip Bayless had been suggesting all week leading up to the game that perhaps the rest of the league has already figured out Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes still has the support of his own fan base and the great majority of NFL fans, so the number of people being overly critical of the young and exceptionally talented quarterback are in the minority.

Marlon Mack Leads Strong Colts Effort

GettyColts RB Marlon Mack had an excellent game against the Kansas City Chiefs in their upset win.

The Colts were able to hand the Chiefs arguably their worst loss in the Patrick Mahomes era largely by relying on their huge (and young) offensive line, and by leaning on their star running back Marlon mack, who finished the game with 132 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Not only did Mack’s line open up holes bigger than some states, Mack also displayed some impressive moves and cuts throughout the entire game.

The Colts Established Themselves as a Run-First Team

colts upset chiefs twitter fans reactions

GettyKANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 06: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts calls out instructions against trhe Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

After his team’s win, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton got behind the Colt’s new run-the-ball-first mentality, saying: “We a complete team. We got it all. They doubled me, tried to take me out of the game, but like I told y’all, I don’t need the ball, just keep running the ball.”

The team had hats made that say: “Run the damn ball” on them, and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and star offensive linemen Quenton Nelson have been sporting them for months. Sunday night against the Chiefs, that became solidified as the team’s mantra.

 

Read More
, ,