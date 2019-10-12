Redskins vs. Dolphins Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

This might turn out to be the most interesting game of the week . The Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins will meet in a game that could determine who gets the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

These have been the two worst teams in the NFL by far. The Redskins are coming off a 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots while the Dolphins were off in Week 5.

Redskins vs. Dolphins Preview

It has been a busy week in the nation’s capital. The Redskins fire their head coach Jay Gruden after getting decimated by New England. The quarterback carousel continues as Case Keenum is back as the starter after Colt McCoy started in Week 5. Their No. 15 pick overall Dwayne Haskins is not ready and it was clear against the New York Giants.

To say the Redskins are clueless is an understatement. Bill Callahan will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. He vowed to get Adrian Peterson more involved but it is hard to run the ball when you are playing from behind. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky will be the next coach to lose his job after leading one of the league’s worst defenses.

The Redskins are ranked 28th in total defense allowing 407.8 yards per game. Opponents are converting an eye-opening, almost impossible 63% of third downs against Washington.

On the other side, Miami has been just as bad. They have the worst point differential in the league as they have allowed 163 points while scoring only 26. And this is in just four games. The Dolphins are another team that seems to have no plan. They traded for Josh Rosen in the offseason but decided to start journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. Rosen has since taken over.

The Dolphins have said that Rosen is in their plans for 2020 but that is hard to believe when they will have multiple picks in the top-10. This is a strong quarterback class and the Dolphins are in desperate need of a franchise player.

Redskins vs. Dolphins Pick & Prediction

Sometimes bad teams play the best games. Well, it does not get any worse than these two teams. If you are not a fan of either side, the only way you will turn this game on is if you bet it.

Someone has to be favored. It’s the Redskins who are 3.5-point road favorites. This says a lot about the Dolphins. The o/u is set at 42.

Washington has played four playoff teams from last season in five games. The NFL did them no favors with their schedule but it lightens up in upcoming weeks. This is not to say that they will win many games but it does get easier. The Dolphins look lost but they are home and know that this is their one chance to win a game.

For both sides, this may be their one chance to get in the win column. It is hard to find other wins on either team’s schedules aside from this one. Redskins as a road favorite over anyone is a tough sell. Cautiously take the home team in this one.

PICK: Dolphins +3.5

OVER: 42

SCORE PREDICTION: Redskins 29, Dolphins 27