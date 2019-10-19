Redskins vs 49ers: Where and What to Watch For

It’s Week 7 on the NFL schedule and the Washington Redskins will face the San Francisco 49ers and look to win their second straight contest of the season. The Redskins will also be looking for their first home win of the 2019 campaign.

Washington (1-5) enters the ‘Homecoming’ contest as 10 point underdogs against the 49ers (5-0).

The following is a breakdown of the Week 7 game with full media information.

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2019

Gametime: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (82,000) | Landover, Maryland

Television: FOX Sports (TV channel 5 in Washington, D.C. market)

FOX Sports Commentators: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis) and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)

There are several historical and statistical storylines to watch for as well in the matchup.

Here are several statistical feats to watch for in the Redskins fourth home game of the season.

The Redskins defense trying to intercept a pass for the sixth-consecutive game for the first time since their six-game streak from Week 14 of 2017 to Week 2 of 2018.

The Redskins defense which had a strong showing last week against the Miami Dolphins will try to continue that performance by recording four or more sacks in three straight games. It would be the first time that was accomplished since Week 15 through 17 of the 2016 campaign.

The defense will try to hold their opponent to under 100 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks, the first time since Week 7 and Week 8 of 2018. The unit will try to record at least two interceptions for their third straight season of having three or more multiple-interception games.

Washington will also try to record at least three sacks in the first quarter in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

The Redskins offensive line will be attempting to not allow a sack for the first time in consecutive games since Week 3 and Week 4 of the 2006 season.

Running Back Adrian Peterson (107) needs to rush for three touchdowns to tie Hall of Famer Walter Payton (110) for No. 4 on the NFL’s all-time list.

Peterson (13,544) rushing for 119 rushing yards to pass Jerome Bettis (13,662) for No. 7 on the NFL’s all-time list and run for 141 rushing yards to pass LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) for No. 6 on the NFL’s all-time list.

The former Oklahoma star (113) needs to score one touchdown to pass Lenny Moore (113) for sole possession of No. 15 on the NFL’s all-time list for overall touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin recording his third 100-yard game, tying a franchise record for most 100-yard receiving games by a rookie [Gary Clark, 1985]. The Ohio State rookie needs to catch two or more touchdown passes to tie the record for most games with multiple receiving touchdowns by a rookie [Charlie Brown, 1982].

Defensive Lineman Jonathan Allen will try to record a sack in his third straight game for the first time in his career.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan remaining as one of six NFL players (and only three non-quarterbacks) to have started every game since the start of the 2011 season (Brandon Carr, Patrick Peterson, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and Matthew Stafford).

Kerrigan [418] needs to record one tackle to pass Kurt Gouveia (418] for sole possession of No. 10 on the Redskins all-time list (according to STATS LLC).

CB Josh Norman [41] needs to defend three passes to move past Sean Taylor [43] for 10th all-time in franchise history.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins needs to connect on his first attempt inside 39 yards to give him 30 consecutive makes inside 39 yards.