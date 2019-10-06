Richie Incognito Viciously Drives Bears Player’s Face Into Ground [WATCH]

If you thought the Oakland Raiders were done with their cheap shots following Vontaze Burfict’s suspension, you’re dead wrong.

As the Raiders played the Chicago Bears in London in Week 5, Richie Incognito found himself in a little bit of trouble after delivering this cheap shot to Bears defensive Buster Skrine. The veteran offensive lineman drove Skrine’s face to the ground with his hand following the play.

It not only gave the Raiders a penalty for unnecessary roughness, it cost the Raiders a field goal as they had been in field goal range prior to the play.

Check out Incognito’s dirty play here:

Richie Incognito picking up right where Vontaze Burfict left off

Incognito has had his share of trouble with the NFL. Not only did he recently return from a two-game suspension due to an incident at a funeral home last year where he was arrested for disorderly conduct, he was in the midst of a major bullying scandal as a member of the Miami Dolphins and was suspended for the rest of the 2013 season after news leaked regarding the situation.

Prior to his off-the-field incidents, Incognito, who is a four-time Pro Bowler and has been in the NFL since 2005, was voted the dirtiest player in the game in 2009.

The Raiders had hoped to move on from Burfict’s illegal hit of Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, but with this latest incident from Incognito, the Raiders can probably expect to hear from the league office as soon as Monday regarding the veteran guard’s latest dirty play.

Vontaze Burfict Delivered Another Dirty Hit Versus Colts

If you were hoping that the NFL would lift Burfict’s season-long suspension following his appeal this Tuesday, this other infraction won’t exactly help his cause.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN documented, Burfict delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on the Colts’ Nyheim Hine away from the play with 13:24 remaining in the second quarter. This obviously preceded the play in which Burfict delivered an illegal hit to Doyle, which got him promptly ejected from the game.

Here's the other helmet-to-helmet hit that Vontaze Burfict delivered during Sunday's game: second quarter, 13:24 left, and Burfict launches and blasts Colts' RB Nyheim Hines away from the play. Later came the hit on Colts' TE Jack Doyle that got him ejected and suspended.

When you factor in that Burfict was caught punching a Minnesota Vikings player in Week 3 and the fact that he had been suspended for 10 prior games during his career due to illegal hits and performance-enhancing drugs, the veteran linebacker faces an uphill battle in having his suspension lifted by the league.

Raiders Rule Out Top Receivers in Week 5

In lighter news, the Raiders made a predictable decision in deciding to declare top receivers Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson as inactive for their Week 5 matchup against the Bears. Williams had dealt with a foot injury all week while Nelson was slowed down due to an ankle injury.

Despite missing two of their top receivers — and Incognito’s stupid play — the Raiders are up 17-0 over the Bears at halftime. Oakland isn’t doing much in the passing department ,but they do have touchdown runs each from Joshua Jacobs and Andre Washington.

