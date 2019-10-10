Seahawks vs. Browns: Betting Line, Odds and Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks (4-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (2-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 6 in a matchup of two teams trending in different directions.

While the Seahawks pulled off a major 30-29 victory over their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, last Thursday night, the Browns continued to struggle in front of a national television audience.

The Browns were humiliated by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, losing 31-3. Baker Mayfield looked absolutely dreadful, turning the ball over three times before mercifully being replaced by backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert late in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks are looking to overtake the Niners for supremacy in the NFC West while the Browns are just trying to stay afloat.

What can we expect out of this Week 6 matchup?

Game Info and Betting Line

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

October 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Coverage: FOX

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Spread: Seattle (-2)

Over/Under: 46

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks escaped with a narrow win over the Rams. While the game was mired in controversy due to the Clay Matthews roughing the passer call, it doesn’t take away from Russell Wilson‘s late-game heroics.

Wilson led a late-game drive, capped by a five-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal with 2:28 remaining to give the Seahawks a well-earned win over their top rivals within the division.

The veteran quarterback went 17-of-23 for four touchdowns in the Week 5 win. Head coach Pete Carroll, who has coached Wilson since he entered the NFL in 2012, gave his starting quarterback a massive compliment following the game, via ESPN.

“I thought Russell played one of the best games I’ve ever seen him play,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

Wilson has established himself as the early favorite to win the MVP award, leading the league in touchdown passes with 12 while not throwing a single interception through the first five weeks of the season. His 126.3 quarterback rating also leads the league.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are a mess of a team and have now committed 48 penalties on the season — second-most in the NFL.

Not only are they undisciplined, they can’t take care of the football as they have a -3 turnover margin through the first three games of the season.

The Browns don’t seem to have an identity and the fact that there are major holes throughout their team do not make it seem like things are going to get better any time soon. Cleveland ranks 18th in the NFL in scoring and were absolutely gashed by Niners running back Matt Breida in Week 5 for 11 carries and 114 yards.

If there’s one positive here for the Browns, is that the Seahawks’ defense is no longer the menacing unit it once was, ranking 18th in the NFL in points allowed.

Trends and Prediction

Seahawks Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Seattle’s last 14 games.

Seattle are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Seattle are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Cleveland.

Seattle are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games on the road.

Browns Trends:

Cleveland are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games against Seattle.

Cleveland are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 7 games against an opponent in the NFC conference.

While many people are expecting the Seahawks to just run right over the Browns, it doesn’t quite work that simply in the NFL. Seattle is traveling 2,412 miles to Cleveland and playing a 10 AM by their own time zone standards.

Considering the Seahawks are not desperate and the Browns are a very desperate squad, I’m going with the upset — and I’m going to say Cleveland covers the spread.

Expect a gutsy performance from Mayfield.

Pick: Browns (+2), Over (46)