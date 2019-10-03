Seahawks vs. Rams Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

A pair of NFC West rivals take centerstage on Thursday night as Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams head to the Pacific Northwest to take Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams are coming in on the short week after a shocking 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week — their first of the season. The Seahawks bounced back from their first loss with a steady 27-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week and now see another divisional rival.

The Seahawks are 1.5-point home favorites for the game and the total is set at 49.5.

There’s a lot on the line as the team’s kick off Week 5 of the NFL season. Here’s some background on both teams, as well on some advice on who to back in this one.

Todd Gurley, Rams Offense a Cause for Concern

After a year where Todd Gurley was in the running for MVP, the Rams running back has been unable to maintain consistent work in the L.A. backfield this season.

Gurley is averaging just 15 touches a game and has rushed for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns. The All-Pro back has grown frustrated with the talk around his health and lack of production. He was short with reporters this week and even snapped when asked about playing alternating series.

“I think you asked this question before, so take the answer I gave you last time,” said Gurley, before the reporter noted he had never asked the question previously.

He also doesn’t sound too happy about playing on a short week.

“You know how I feel about Thursday night games,” Gurley told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever.”

Quarterback Jared Goff hasn’t been the sharpest, either. He’s tossed six picks so far and has had to be relied on in the absence of a steady role for Gurley. He’s coming off a game where he tied an NFL record with 45 completions, throwing for 517 yards against the Bucs, but also accounted for three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Seahawks Looking to Break Bad Streak Against Rams

The recent history has not been pretty for the Seahawks against their division rival. The Rams have won six of the past eight, including the last two in Seattle, which has a reputation as one of the toughest places to play in the NFL.

But the Seahawks aren’t worried about the past. They’re firmly focused on the game in front of them.

“What happened last year, what happened the previous years before doesn’t really matter,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “If you don’t bring your game this year, then all of that is erased.”

The offense hasn’t looked like a juggernaut, but Russell Wilson has been his usual stellar self running the show. He has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the NFC in passer rating.

“I think I’m playing good. I think there’s some more things out there that you can always try and do,” Wilson said.

Rams vs. Seahawks: Trends and Prediction for Thursday Night Football

Here are some trends to keep in mind, courtesy of Odds Shark:

The Rams are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games.

The Seahawks are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games at home.

The Seahawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after an ATS win.

A short-week game against a division rival on the road in a notoriously tough venue is not what the doctor ordered for the Rams. The offense has problems and the Bucs showed that the defense is more than vulnerable.

The Seahawks are tough at home, which their 6-1 record over their last seven at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks love to play grind-it-out football in these situations and will look to control the clock with their run-heavy approach. Aaron Donald might have something to say about it, but if the Hawks get going, the Rams could be in trouble.

Pick: Seahawks -1.5

Prediction: Seahawks 20, Rams 17

Total: Under

