Lamar Jackson Praises Russell Wilson Ahead of Seahawks-Ravens Game

As the Ravens get set to square off with the Seahawks, Lamar Jackson faces a veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson that has been where the Baltimore star wants to go. Jackson called Wilson a “playmaker” and noted the NFL needed quarterbacks like the two of them for the position to continue to grow.

“It’s a new era, and they need us right now,” Jackson said, per BaltimoreRavens.com. “[The game] is not the same as years before. I love everything about [Wilson’s] game. He’s a great quarterback. He makes guys miss. He breaks the pocket, and there will be guys chasing him everywhere. He knows what to do with the ball – dish it out, go to a checkdown. He makes plays. He’s a playmaker, and that’s what you need in a guy and at the quarterback position.”

Wilson is also a fan of Jackson and noted he has been following his game since his college days. Wilson’s brother lives in Louisville, and the Seahawks quarterback watched some of Jackson’s college games.

“People always mention his speed. That’s obvious. But I think the mixture of all the different things he can do – he can throw it down the field, he’s tough, he hangs in there, he’s a smart player too,” Wilson noted to Yahoo Sports. “You put all those things together with his elusiveness, which is as good as it gets, probably best you’ve ever seen kind of speed, he’s really special.”

Pete Carroll Noted Lamar Jackson Is “Doing Everything” on the Field

Through six weeks, Jackson has thrown for 1,507 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes. Jackson has also added 460 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Wilson has been a model of efficiency with 1,704 passing yards and 14 touchdowns without throwing an interception. The Seahawks quarterback is completing more than 72 percent of his passes. Wilson has also rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

During his weekly press conference, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discussed why the Ravens offense is so difficult to stop.

“Yeah, he’s [Lamar Jackson] doing everything,” Carroll noted. “I mean, he is doing everything you can think of and they run every play. They got every scheme. They’ve got every pass action. He can throw the ball all over the field. He’s down the field and he’s got quick-game accuracy, on the move stuff. He can do everything. It is a remarkable offense they are putting together right now, and it is very challenging.”

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Compared Wilson to NBA Star Steph Curry

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale may have had a few sleepless nights trying to prepare for Wilson. Martindale compared Wilson’s playmaking ability to Steph Curry.

“It’s sort of like playing against Steph Curry in basketball, if you will,” Martindale said, per NBC Sports. “You can pick him halfcourt and he’s going to try to drive by you or you can slack off and he’s going to pull up and hit a three.”