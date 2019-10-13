Seahawks’ Defense Provides Nightmare Ending for Browns’ Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense looked shaky early against the Cleveland Browns, but the team would regain its footing to provide a nightmare of a day for Baker Mayfield. The Browns quarterback threw three interceptions, but the bigger issue might be his health. Mayfield briefly went to the locker room and Fox Sports’ reported the quarterback was seen limping in the tunnel with an injury.

Mayfield was not forced to miss time on the field but clearly did not look like himself in the second half. The quarterback’s third interception went off the hands of a Browns receiver in the closing minutes of the game, and it would be unfair to pin it on Mayfield. Aside from the turnovers, Mayfield had an efficient day, but Cleveland was not able to overcome the costly mistakes. The final interception would end up helping the Seahawks seal the victory.

It was still far from a defensive clinic for the Seahawks who allowed more than 400 yards to the Browns. Despite the star power on the defensive line, Seattle has struggled against elite running backs. Week 6 was no different as Nick Chubb ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

What the Seahawks gave up in yardage they made up by forcing mistakes as the Browns had four turnovers in the game. The Browns passing attack had his moments but overall still looked to not be on the same page for much of the game aside from Odell Beckham’s 101 receiving yards.

Here is a look at K.J. Wright coming away with the late interception in Browns’ territory.

The Seahawks Continue to Be Rewarded for Having Faith in Chris Carson

For more than a year, it has felt like Chris Carson’s job was in constant jeopardy, at least in the eyes of the general public. Since the Seahawks used a first-round pick on Rashaad Penny, some believed the running back position would be his job to lose. Penny has failed to live up to his high draft status during his short NFL career and has missed the majority of this season dealing with a hamstring injury.

There were also the fumbles that plagued Carson early in the season. Carson had multiple fumbles to start the season, a typical indication that the team would move on from a back that cannot hang onto the football. Yet, Pete Carroll continued to back Carson both with his words and by giving the running back the ball.

Carson was a big reason for the Seahawks’ road win against the Browns. He carried the ball 24 times for 124 yards and a touchdown with his contagious physical running style.

“Here’s all I’m going to say about that: You’re going to see absolute support for our guy,” Carroll told The News Tribune when Carson was dealing with fumbling issues. “He’s a great football player. We love him. You’re going to see what that looks like. There’s been a lot of players over the years, through the ages, that have had issues, at times. They put it to rest and it’s behind them and all that. That’s what’s going to happen here. You will not see me waver in my support for Chris and belief in the guy as a football player. That’s been the conversation. That’s the only message he needs to hear from me.”

Seahawks Have Monster Week 7 Matchup Against Lamar Jackson & Ravens

The Seahawks have another difficult AFC matchup next week against the Ravens. Seattle’s defense will be put to the test again against Lamar Jackson who ran all over the Bengals defense in Week 6.

The Seahawks win over the Browns moved them to 5-1 and within striking distance of the 49ers atop the NFC West. Aside from the poor showing against the Saints, the Seahawks have looked like one of the best teams in the NFC as we approach the halfway point.