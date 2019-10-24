SMU vs. Houston Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

No. 16 SMU will take their undefeated record on the road this week to take on Houston who is 3-4 on the season.

SMU is coming off a big win at home where they put 45 points on a strong Temple defense. Houston picked up an unimpressive 24-17 win over one of the worst programs in the nation in UConn.

SMU vs. Houston Preview

SMU has scored 40 or more points in their last six games. Shane Buechele has come over from Texas and is lighting up the football field. He has completed 64.8% of his passes on his way to 2,122 yards and 18 touchdowns.

As a team, the Mustangs are averaging 4.2 yards per carry. They have not faced a ranked opponent yet. This game against Houston might be their toughest test because it is on the road. Last week against Temple, their offense was clicking once again. Buechele finished with 457 yards and six touchdowns. Despite their offense, no one seems to be talking about the Mustangs and they sit at just No. 16 in the nation with a 7-0 record.

“There’s a higher standard that what we have to play to, and when you’re not in a Power Five conference, that’s part of it. We understand that,” SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said. “We’re in a daily fight for respect, and at the same time we’ve got to deserve it, and we have to play at a really high level. We know that.”

Houston had one of the most dynamic players in college football under center in D’Eriq King. After beginning the season, King has opted to sit out the rest of the year and redshirt. He will return to the team in 2020. Without King taking snaps, Houston’s offense has struggled. They have scored 41 points over their last two games.

Clayton Tune is expected to start this game for Houston after dealing with a hamstring issue all week. He was last seen against No. 25 Cincinnati where he went 9-27 for 184 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

“It’s been perplexing because it wasn’t there in the spring. It was frustrating,” Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said on his quarterbacks. “It was a combination of the quarterback not putting it where they needed to be putting it, timing, the receiver was not getting off coverage. The technique was not good and we have improved on it. The last two weeks we hit six or seven deep balls that didn’t exist for the first five games.”

SMU vs. Houston Pick & Prediction

This is the classic short week game where the home team might be seen as a threat to cover or even upset the road team. In this particular matchup, it is hard to imagine.

SMU’s offense is rolling. They have found their identity and their quarterback which is a dangerous combination. As for Houston, their quarterback decided to redshirt and their current starter has a nagging hamstring issue.

FanDuel Sportsbook has SMU as a 14-point favorite on the road. If they score 40 once again, they will cover this game.

PICK: SMU -14

UNDER: 65.5

SCORE PREDICTION: SMU 43, Houston 17