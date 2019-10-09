South Carolina vs. Georgia Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

No. 3 Georgia played a sloppy first quarter in their previous game against Tennessee. In the end it was a 43-14 blowout win on the road. They will return home to take on SEC foe South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are coming off their bye week. They snapped a mini two game losing streak last time out with a 24-7 win over Kentucky. This will be South Carolina’s first of two in a row against top-10 opponents.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Preview

Georgia has improved their run defense immensely this season. The Bulldogs have allowed less than 100 rushing yards in four straight games. Tennessee could only muster 70 yards on the ground, 40 of which came on the final drive when the game was well decided.

Offensively, Georgia has one of the best teams in the nation. Jake Fromm will be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Fromm has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions this season which brings his touchdown total to 62 in a Georgia uniform. He has only been sacked one time all season. The offensive line for Georgia has been a huge bonus. This is also a reason that D’Andre Swift as emerged as one of the best running backs in the nation averaging seven yards per carry.

“I thought the guys had really good juice today. It was cooler outside. I thought we were going to get some rain but it didn’t end up happening,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They had extra pep in their step. I thought they were really good. They were good yesterday too. Cooler weather I think helps things go faster and they were excited about this game.”

This game will be won on the ground. Can South Carolina run the ball effectively and can they stop Swift? Those are huge questions that will be answered right away on Saturday. It is important for the Gamecocks to be able to run the ball so they can keep Fromm and company off the field.

“We want to be able to run the football and stay balanced offensively,” Muschamp said Tuesday. “I think it’s really important to have balance offensively because when we get one-dimensional in our league against the schedule we have, it’s going to be very difficult to move the football if you’re just running all the time or throwing all the time.”

South Carolina vs. Georgia Pick & Prediction

Georgia has not gotten off to quick starts this season. Against Tennessee, the Bulldogs did not get going until the second half and then it was a runaway. Georgia will be 24.5-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Carolina is not going to win this game. That is to be expected but can they keep it close? That is also tough to imagine. Georgia has been blowing teams out late rather than letting up. If a bet was to be made on South Carolina, it would have to be a first half bet which is not a terrible idea. It is hard to picture Georgia winning this game by less than 25 points.

PICK: Georgia -24.5

OVER: 52.5

SCORE PREDICTION: Georgia 45, South Carolina 14

