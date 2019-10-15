Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 15

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the Green Bay Packers rallying late to beat the Detroit Lions in a game marred by controversial calls and the Washington Nationals moving one game closer to their first World Series berth.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Packers Rally to Beat Lions With Last-Second Field Goal; Game Overshadowed by Controversial Penalties

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Monday night to get by the Detroit Lions 23-22 in a hotly contested game between two NFC North rivals.

The Packers trailed 13-0 in the first half and rallied to tie the game in the third quarter before falling behind 22-13 in the fourth. Rodgers then led Green Bay to a touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 22-20 and manufactured a 6 minute and 46 second-drive to bleed the clock down to a few seconds, which set the stage for Mason Crosby’s game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired.

Unfortunately, the talk coming out of this Monday Night battle will be centered on the officiating, as the Packers appeared to have benefited from a few questionable calls down the stretch.

The first call came on a critical 3rd and 10 in the fourth quarter with the Packers down by nine. Rodgers was sacked on the play for an 11-yard loss but Green Bay was given a first down after Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was called for an illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty. Replay shows that Flowers had his hands on the Packers’ lineman’s shoulder pads and not in his face.

Flowers was called again for the same penalty on the Packers’ final drive, on a 3rd and 4 that extended the drive and allowed Green Bay to take the clock all the way down to the final seconds for their game-winning field goal. Again, replay shows that Flowers’ hands were on the tackle’s shoulder pads, and not on his face.

Below, you can see the replay of both plays. You be the judge.

The Packers improved to 5-1 on the season and remain in first place in the division. They will host the Oakland Raiders this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Nationals’ Stellar Pitching Steamroll Nationals, One Win From First World Series

The Washington Nationals have found their mojo at the right time and are now just one win away from their first-ever World Series berth.

Playing in their first National League Championship Series home game in team history, the Nationals got another gem of a pitching performance from Stephen Strasburg, who struck out 12 batters in 7 innings.

Washington broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with four runs off of St. Louis Cardinals’ ace Jack Flaherty and never looked back, cruising to an 8-1 win to take a 3-0 lead in the NLCS.

Nationals’ pitchers struck out 16 Cardinals on the night and have now held the Red Birds to just two runs in the series’ first three games.

The @Nationals are the 1st team since the 1966 Orioles to allow 2 R or fewer through the first 3 games in a best-of-7 #postseason series. pic.twitter.com/TqYz9ijM0B — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 15, 2019

Only one team in MLB postseason history has blown a 3-0 series lead (the 2004 Yankees vs. the Red Sox).

The Nationals’ first crack at winning their first NL pennant will be tonight when they look to sweep the Cardinals with a win in Game 4.

Patrick Corbin will be on the mound for the Nationals, while the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the hill in hopes of extending the series. Game 4 is scheduled to start at 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on TBS.

THERE IT IS! GOAL NO. 700! Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the only active player to score 700 career goals! pic.twitter.com/iUreCothDM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 14, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

ALCS GAME 3: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

The Astros knotted the ALCS up at one game apiece with a dramatic walk-off home run by Carlos Correa in the 11th inning on Sunday. The series now shifts to the Bronx beginning today with the critical Game 3, which features a stellar pitching matchup between the Astros’ big gun Gerrit Cole and the Yankees’ ace Luis Severino.

WHEN: Today, 4:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

SERIES: Tied 1-1

NLCS GAME 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

The champagne is on ice for the Nationals, who can clinch their first-ever National League pennant tonight and advance to the World Series with a win. The Cardinals will be looking to extend the series to a Game 5.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

SERIES: Nationals lead 3-0

