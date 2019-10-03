Stephen A. Smith Names Shocking Reason Why Patriots Won’t Win Super Bowl

The New England Patriots aren’t going to the Super Bowl this season, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

While it’s a bold prediction, it’s a believable one considering the Patriots will likely have to go through the Kansas City Chiefs — possibly at Arrowhead — in order to advance and win the big game.

So you would think it would have something to do with the Patriots’ nagging injuries with their wide receiving core, Tom Brady suddenly looking mortal or New England’s struggling offense as a whole.

But according to Smith, it’s neither of those reasons.

The reason why the Patriots won’t win the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2019 season is due to the season-ending injury of kicker Stephen Gostkowkski.

Seriously.

Mike Nugent Hasn’t Proven to be a Clutch Kicker

Here is a transcript of Smith’s opening points, basically saying that due to the Patriots missing a big-time veteran kicker for the postseason, they won’t be able to win the close games.

“I think it’s going to cost them a Super Bowl. It’s going to cost them a trip to the Super Bowl. And it’s not to say that he’s been great. He’s made some big-time field goals, including in the Super Bowl, he’s missed his share. This year he’s missed four extra points. But when you have a guy that experienced, you’re not worried about them as much in the big moments because they find a way to figure it out and get it done when it really, really counts.”

New England ended up signing 37-year-old kicker Mike Nugent to replace Gostkowski. Nugent entered the NFL in 2005 with the New York Jets and has kicked for six other teams during his 14-season. However, he hasn’t been a full-time kicker since 2016. Furthermore, while he’s appeared in six playoff games, all six of those appearances came in the Wild Card Round. Nugent has never kicked in a conference championship or Super Bowl game.

Patriots Always Win Their Super Bowls by One Possession

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick era. With the exception of their most recent Super Bowl win over the Los Angels Rams, New England has won all of their Super Bowls in one possession games. During their first three Super Bowl wins, they won all three of their games by just three points each. In the case of the Super Bowl wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, those wins occurred by four and six points.

Because the Patriots tend to play close with their competition combined with the fact that the Chiefs look unstoppable this season, the ESPN analyst says the Patriots can’t beat the Chiefs without a clutch kicker.

“In the end, usually with the Patriots, unless they have a juggernaut, it comes down to the wire. And field goals have saved them on many, many occasions. To lose this guy for the season, I think is a tremendous loss. And when I look at Kansas City, how potent they are and how they’re going to be even moreso once Tyreek Hill comes back. I’m sorry, I don’t see a New England Patriots team with a questionable field goal game beating a Kansas City Chiefs team.”

While the Gostkowski injury may fly under the radar, maybe Smith has a valid point that the Patriots will miss him when it counts the most.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!