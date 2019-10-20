Stephen Jones Reveals Final Decision on Cowboys’ Jason Garrett’s Future

Dallas Cowboys COO has made his final decision regarding head coach Jason Garrett’s future — he’s not going anywhere.

For this season at least, Garrett’s job is set in stone. The Cowboys will not make a midseason coaching change despite the fact that the team has lost its past three games — with a fourth consecutive loss possible with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town for Sunday Night Football.

Jones stated the following during a conversation with NFL Network earlier in the week, via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

“We’re not into those,” Jones said when asked about making a move during the season. “We’ve done one, but not a fan of them.” “But that doesn’t even pertain to this,” Jones continued. “We think Jason’s doing a great job with our team. We’ve hit a few bumps here, but we’re very confident Jason can do a great job with the team this year.”

Jones is of course referring to the last time the Cowboys made a coaching change, which was firing previous head coach Wade Phillips after a 1-7 start to the 2010 season. It was the second-worst start in franchise history and Dallas had just lost 45-7 to the Green Bay Packers.

In other words, this situation is a lot different from the previous time the Cowboys were forced to make a coaching change.

Urban Meyer Makes His Case for the Cowboys’ Head Coaching Job

Of course, because it’s the Cowboys, the chatter of the franchise moving on from Garrett isn’t going to die down anytime soon. That especially will hold true if Dallas loses against Philadelphia to fall behind the Eagles in the NFC East Division.

It doesn’t help matters that the media outlets constantly talk about the Cowboys’ head coaching job like it’s a vacant one. Many are speculating that the Oklahoma Sooners’ Lincoln Riley could be a favorite to land Dallas’ potential head coaching vacancy, while coaching legend Urban Meyer recently went on Colin Cowherd’s radio show and personally vouched for the job.

Don’t believe me? Check out his quote below.

“That’s New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Meyer initially said regarding the question of whether Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley would or should want the job, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the one. Great city. They got Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott. You got a loaded team. And I can’t speak for him obviously, I hate to even speculate because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you say, ‘I got to go do that.’” “Sure,” Meyer said. “Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

Jason Garrett’s Future Will Likely Be Dictated During Rough Stretch

The Cowboys won’t have any shortage of potential head coaches should they make a coaching change. They are the NFL’s most valuable team and they have a young nucleus in Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper that are all just entering their primes.

With all of that said, regardless of how bad it could get in Dallas this season — the Cowboys play the Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in four of the next six weeks — Dallas is not going to fire Jason Garrett.

Not yet, at least.