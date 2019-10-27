Hall of Fame QB: Lions’ Matthew Stafford Playing at Pro Bowl Level

The Detroit Lions were able to beat the New York Giants thanks in large part to the work of their quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he is getting some major love from around the league as a result.

Once again, Stafford was one of the best players on the field, plated winning football in crunch time and managing to make plenty of big plays when Detroit needed them most. The Lions pulled out the 31-26 win thanks in large part to Stafford’s 3 touchdown, 342 yard day through the air.

This performance was enough to get Stafford on the radar of Terry Bradshaw, the former Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current Fox Sports pundit. While running through some highlights of the day, Bradshaw talked about the Lions and Stafford, and the consensus was Detroit’s signal caller is playing at a high level in 2019, quite possibly the highest level of his career. Bradshaw also thinks Stafford is playing at a Pro Bowl level this season.

After watching him perform so far this season, it’s very hard to disagree with what Bradshaw is contending.

Pro Bowl Dreaming

Stafford hasn’t routinely been able to state his case as a Pro Bowl player, only making one of the games in his career in 2014. He’s been an alternate before and has been invited in other years, but it would be huge for the Lions to be able to get Stafford back in the game for his own confidence and his career if he can make it outright.

Most agree the now watered down Pro Bowl is a poor litmus test for successful players, but Stafford could be heading for the game and potentially for an All-Pro nod as well if he keeps up his huge play so far this season. It would be a huge thing for a quarterback which needs to boost his resume even more.

Solid 2019 Year

Doing his best to try and shift the narrative from those who are negative about him, Stafford has been on a tear so far this season, putting up more touchdowns than interceptions while also going well over 1,000 yards already on the young season. He’s played consistent and looks the part of a guy who is ready to make the 30s the best years of his career. The Lions also have a better offense under Stafford now, as they are being led by Darrell Bevell, a guy who has worked with elite quarterbacks and elite offenses before.

This season, Stafford’s play has been a breath of fresh air for the team, and they’ve needed him playing well to have the respectable start they have had thus far. It seems the team’s new offense, which is putting up numbers and popular in the locker room, is suiting its quarterback well. Mistakes have been limited and the big plays have come more freely and frequently.

Stafford seems to be on the right track toward getting the Lions over the hump. Either way, he’s going to fight to be able to try to do so and could state his case for a big honor by the time the season is finished.

