[WATCH] Patriots’ Tom Brady Goes off on Reporter for Alleged Robert Kraft Burn

Tom Brady has had enough of the false narratives from the media.
As the New England Patriots quarterback answered questions from reporters, one of the media members chose to ask Brady regarding his recent cameo appearance on the Netflix TV show, “Living With Yourself.”
During his appearance on Paul Rudd’s new TV show, Brady appears in front of a massage parlor in what many interpreted as a reference to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s prostitution scandal that took place earlier in the year.
However, Brady not only chewed out the reporter — he made him look even more ignorant by explaining that the whole scene was written and filmed before the Kraft massage parlor incident even took place.
You can see how angry Brady is at the misinformation in the clip below:
However, while Brady claims all of this was written and shot before the Kraft scandal even took place, TMZ Sports reports that show creator Timothy Greenberg says that the scene was shot AFTER the Kraft scandal took place.
TB said, “It’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would do something like that about Mr. Kraft.” He continued by saying the similarities were just a coincidence.
What added fuel to the fire prior to Brady’s comments was the fact that the show’s creator, Timothy Greenberg, previously told media outlets that, as noted above, Brady had shot the scene AFTER Kraft’s scandal went public … the implication being TB knew what he was doing.
Granted, Greenberg says they’d discussed Tom’s involvement before the scandal broke, but when it finally came to light … he for sure thought TB would pull out. To his surprise, the G.O.A.T. didn’t … and Greenberg says he never understood why, and didn’t care to find out.
In other words, this has quickly become a case of “he says, she says.” Regardless of whether or not the scene was shot before or after Kraft’s massage parlor incident, it’s still not a good look for the Patriots and Brady.
The Massage Parlor Scene
If you’re wondering exactly what transpires during this scene in “Living With Yourself” featuring Brady, here is the exact description, courtesy of TMZ Sports.
“In an out-of-context clip that’s going viral, Tom strolls out the front doors of a massage parlor called “Top Happy Spa.”
Rudd’s character meets Brady as he pulls up and internally debates whether he wants to go in or not. At that moment, TB walks out and asks Rudd, “First time?” Rudd says yes, and asks it back to Brady … he tells Rudd, “Six,” before getting into an SUV and driving off.”
The Media Is Looking For Any Dirt On The Patriots
Look, we all know the media looks for any dirt they can when it pertains to Brady and the Patriots. They’ve won six Super Bowls and despite the Spygate and Deflategate scandals that have plagued the franchise in the past, they’ve overcome it all to remain the NFL’s model franchise through the past 20 years.
While this certainly isn’t the distraction the Patriots want, they’ve shown time and time again that they can overcome any media distraction.
This one isn’t any different from all of the rest.