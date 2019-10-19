[WATCH] Patriots’ Tom Brady Goes off on Reporter for Alleged Robert Kraft Burn

Tom Brady has had enough of the false narratives from the media.

As the New England Patriots quarterback answered questions from reporters, one of the media members chose to ask Brady regarding his recent cameo appearance on the Netflix TV show, “Living With Yourself.”

During his appearance on Paul Rudd’s new TV show, Brady appears in front of a massage parlor in what many interpreted as a reference to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s prostitution scandal that took place earlier in the year.

However, Brady not only chewed out the reporter — he made him look even more ignorant by explaining that the whole scene was written and filmed before the Kraft massage parlor incident even took place.

You can see how angry Brady is at the misinformation in the clip below:

Tom Brady answers questions about his cameo on a Netflix show and he wasn’t happy. pic.twitter.com/WpI7mrfGJy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 19, 2019

However, while Brady claims all of this was written and shot before the Kraft scandal even took place, TMZ Sports reports that show creator Timothy Greenberg says that the scene was shot AFTER the Kraft scandal took place.