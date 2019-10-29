Trent Williams Ends Holdout, Reports to Redskins

The holdout is over for Trent Williams. The offensive lineman will report to the Redskins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Washington tried to shop the veteran at the trade deadline but was unable to find a suitor. Williams has been holding out since June and skipped training camp. According to ESPN’s John Keim, the source of Williams’ dispute is the team’s medical staff.

The former first-round pick is owed $23.35 million over the next two seasons, according to his contract. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In order to qualify for his salary in 2019, Williams needed to report to the team by this week, however, the Redskins could still play hardball according to ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio.

“If Washington takes advantage of the ability to use a roster exemption for Williams, he’ll end up with fewer than eight games on the active roster,” Florio reported.

The Redskins next game will be this Sunday on the road against the Buffalo Bills. It is unclear if Williams will suit up.

