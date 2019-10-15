Twitter Brutally Roasts Rams QB Jared Goff…on His Birthday

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff turned 25 yesterday, and several people took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. Among the well-wishers were Goff’s girlfriend Christen Harper, teammate Todd Gurley, and various fans.

Caption: Join us in wishing Jared Goff a happy 25th birthday 🎉#LARams #NFL pic.twitter.com/qxdAd5SGbx — LA Rams Nation (@RamsNationCP) October 14, 2019

Teammate Robert Woods also wished Goff a happy birthday, jokingly recalling the time Goff showed up to his black tie affair in a tan suit:

The NFL’s Twitter account also wished Goff a happy 25th birthday, but the great majority of responses to the post were from fans who weren’t in a celebratory mood–in fact, many fan responses were absolutely brutal.

Goff is Off the Mark This Season

Goff has had a good deal of success prior to this season, but his numbers have been wretched so far in 2019, and he finished 2018 with a whimper and more than a little cause for concern. He and the Rams were majorly outplayed in the Super Bowl, and Goff has been unable to make anything happen in many of the team’s biggest games. In fact, his play is hurting his team. He fumbled in 10 straight games up until last week, and he has had 13 fumbles and 13 interceptions in his last 12 games. Those numbers are not pretty.

Jared Goff, who fumbled in 10 straight games prior to not fumbling last week, fumbled again today. That's 13 fumbles and 13 INTs in his last 12 games for him. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 13, 2019

This year, Goff’s birthday just happened to come the day after the Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Goff threw for a career-low 78 yards in a brutal 20-7 loss at home. The Rams fell to 3-3 after losing their third game in a row, and many are pointing the finger at Goff, who has seven touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season.

Fans Roast Goff on Twitter

While Goff himself stayed silent on social media on his birthday, the league’s Twitter account, as they often do, wished him a happy birthday. They could not have anticipated the responses:

He threw for 78 yards he doesn’t deserve a birthday — Corey Romanetz (@CRomanetz3) October 14, 2019

Happy Birthday, 78 passing yards! — Adam (Jimmy G Fan Acc) (@AdamBayBoy) October 14, 2019

Goff is Making Big Money

While many fans take things too far on social media, some also pointed out that Goff is in the first year of a very lucrative contract that sees him making $134 million over the next four seasons. Better play is clearly expected from him, and fans certainly expressed that sentiment.

The Rams have a relatively easy schedule remaining, although they do have tough games against the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and a rematch against the 49ers ahead. Goff’s recent play is a definite cause for concern for Rams fans, and he has to pull it together soon if the team wants to make the playoffs again.