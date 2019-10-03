UCF vs. Cincinnati Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

No. 18 UCF has made headlines in previous seasons claiming that they are the National Champions because they have not lost a game. Well, they lost two weeks ago and responded with a monster win over UConn. they will hit the road this week to take on Cincinnati.

UCF has one of the best offenses in the nation and they were on full display in their most recent win. The Knights put up 28 points in the first quarter and opened up a 42-0 lead heading into halftime. Dillon Gabriel finished with 281 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 pass attempts.

Cincinnati has been winners in their last two but they have had trouble against top competition. They suffered a 42-0 loss to Ohio State earlier in the season. Their last game was a 52-14 win over Marshall. Their level of competition will rise immediately when UCF comes to town.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Preview

Brandon Wimbush initially won the starting quarterback job after transferring from Notre Dame. Gabriel quickly took over in his true-freshman season and the team has not looked back. UCF head coach Josh Heupel has played around with the idea of Wimbush lining up at wide receiver.

“Yeah, he’s got the ability to play out there, too,” Heupel said when asked if Wimbush could play wide receiver. “We can’t let our guard down and go into this week lackadaisical and not have our intensity high just because we have a Friday game.”

Whatever Heupel decides to do will probably workout. UCF is averaging 568.6 yards per game this season. Gabriel has stepped into the quarterback role and has thrown 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. This is a dangerous offense who is fueled by their loss two weeks ago.

The Bearcats are 3-1 on the season. This game against UCF will be their second real test of the season. They have wins over UCLA, Miami (Ohio), and Marshall but they have not shown the ability to compete with top level teams. It will come down to the defensive side of the ball for Cincinnati and it is hard to imagine that they will be able to slow down the Knights.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Pick & Prediction

FanDuel Sportsbook has this game as a four-point spread in favor of UCF on the road. Cincinnati is home in this one and will want to put on a show for their home crowd on a Friday night. The o/u is set at 60.

A picture went viral on Twitter of Cincinnati’s football field wanted black with eyes at midfield. Whether this was for style or intimidation, it looked like nothing we have ever seen before. Unfortunately, Cincinnati will not have their field painted this color during the game.

Did Cincinnati just change the college football game forever with this field? pic.twitter.com/xbOsCE1s5K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2019

Cincinnati will need to play defense. They need to control the ball as much as possible if they want to have a chance at upsetting UCF. It seems like a long shot but it is possible. UCF will score no matter what. They are a team built on offense and they will find a way to outscore opponents. In this one, it will just be downgraded.

PICK: UCF -4

UNDER: 60

SCORE PREDICTION: UCF 31, Cincinnati 20